Right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets, and the schedule is absolutely loaded on Tuesday. SportsLine's team of experts and proven computer model revealed their best Tuesday Kalshi trades, which include picks from Pistons vs. Cavaliers, Thunder vs. Lakers and Diamondbacks vs. Pirates. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Detroit to win by 2 or more ($0.56 per share)



Thunder vs. Lakers: Oklahoma City to win by 17 or more NO ($0.53 per share)



Diamondbacks vs. Pirates: Arizona to win outright ($0.54 per share)



Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Detroit to win by 2 or more ($0.56 per share)

"Detroit enters this series riding a wave of confidence after mounting a historic 3-1 comeback against the Orlando Magic. The atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena will likely be electric and intimidating for Cleveland, particularly since home-court advantage proved decisive in every game of the Cavaliers' first-round series," SportsLine NBA expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Pistons have adopted a no-nonsense, physical defensive approach reminiscent of the franchise's famed 'Bad Boys' era-a gritty identity that tends to succeed in the postseason, especially when referees allow more physicality in the paint. After dropping Game 1 at home against the Magic, Detroit will be super focused in this spot." Trade Cavaliers vs. Pistons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Thunder vs. Lakers: Oklahoma City to win by 17 or more NO ($0.53 per share)

The Thunder breezed past the Suns in four games and have had over a week to rest up. However, the Lakers also scored an impressive series win over the Rockets without Luka Doncic for the entire series and Austin Reaves for most of it. Reaves is back in the lineup now and Luka Doncic is inching towards a return, though he won't play in Game 1. At what point does rest become rust if you're a team that was rolling like Oklahoma City? The model predicts that the Lakers keep it within 15 in 53% of simulations, leaving you a little breathing room here. Trade Lakers vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates: Arizona to win ($0.54 per share)

"The Bucs start a West Coast trip tonight. Arizona has lost four straight but those were all away. The club is 9-6 at home. Eduardo Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA at home this season," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Pittsburgh's Bubba Chandler is a touted prospect but has had some major bouts of wildness in his rookie campaign and the team has lost four of the past five he has taken the mound. As you would expect for a young guy, his away splits (0-1, 5.93 ERA) are quite a bit worse." Trade Pirates vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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