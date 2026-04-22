Wednesday more opportunities to claim the new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets. Using the SportsLine Projection Model and expert Matt Severance, we're targeting picks from Pistons vs. Magic, Rockies vs. Padres and Oilers vs. Ducks to cover the NBA, MLB and NHL for our Wednesday best sports trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Pistons vs. Magic: Detroit to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.59 per share)



Rockies vs. Padres: San Diego to win outright ($0.59 per share)

Oilers vs. Ducks: Edmonton to win outright ($0.64 per share)

Pistons vs. Magic: Detroit to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.59 per share)

The Pistons churned out 60 wins during the regular season to secure the top seed in the East, but their new to frontrunning and got popped in the mouth by the Magic in Game 1. However, expect J.B. Bickerstaff's squad to bounce back at home in Game 2. Detroit ranked third in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (44.3%) but allowed Orlando to shoot 48.9% in the opener. The model expects that defense to tighten up and predicts that the Pistons win by 12 on average. Trade Magic vs. Pistons here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rockies vs. Padres: San Diego to win outright ($0.59 per share)

The Padres have won 11 of their last 12 to pull into a tie for first place in the NL West with the Dodgers at 16-7. Meanwhile, the Rockies have lost nine of 12 to take their place in the cellar of the division and clearly still have a long way to go in their rebuild. Walker Buehler takes the mound for the Padres while Tomoyuki Sugano is starting for Colorado. That could mean a high-scoring battle in Coors Field, but the model trusts the San Diego lineup more here. It predicts that the Padres win in 69% of simulations. Trade Padres vs. Rockies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Oilers vs. Ducks: Edmonton to win outright ($0.64 per share)

"I didn't see anything from Monday's 4-3 Edmonton victory to make me think this would not hit again. Yeah, it was tied 3-3 late, but statistically the Oilers mostly dominated -- at least in periods 1 and 3," SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance said. "And that mediocre Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal allowed four goals with Connor McDavid stunningly not getting a point. That just doesn't bode well for Dostal in Game 2. That was Edmonton's first win this entire season when McDavid was scoreless." Trade Ducks vs. Oilers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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