Tuesday is action-packed, and right now you can use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have it all covered, listing picks from Lakers vs. Rockets, Golden Knights vs. Mammoth and Cubs vs. Phillies among their best Tuesday Kalshi trades. Kalshi prices the Rockets at $0.65 per share to win on the road against Los Angeles. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Lakers vs. Rockets: Houston to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.52 per share)



Golden Knights vs. Mammoth: More than 6.5 total goals scored NO ($0.57 per share)

Cubs vs. Phillies: Chicago to win outright ($0.54 per share)

Lakers vs. Rockets: Houston to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.52 per share)

"There is optimism Rockets leading scorer Kevin Durant (knee) will play Tuesday, although he is listed as a gametime decision. Either way, I like Houston to bounce back," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "Houston allowed the Lakers to shoot 61 percent overall Sunday, with Luke Kennard going 5 for 5 from deep. The Rockets ranked sixth in defensive rating during the regular season, and it wasn't because of Durant. They'll adjust defensively and shoot better Tuesday." Trade Rockets vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth: More than 6.5 total goals scored NO ($0.57 per share)

"Fewer than 6.5 goals is an auto-trade in this series anyways (not going to in any of the other three Tuesday). Three of the six goals in Vegas' 4-2 win in Game 1 were in the third period," SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance said. "There were definitely some empty-net worries, but that's the risk. That's now six straight outings allowing two goals or fewer for Knights goalie Carter Hart -- an afterthought earlier this season." Trade Mammoth vs. Golden Knights here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Cubs vs. Phillies: Chicago to win outright ($0.54 per share)

"The Cubs offense has somewhat broken out in the last week, but still isn't fully firing. There were good signs from Michael Busch and Alex Bregman on Monday," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The Cubs obliterated Jesus Luzardo last week and see him again. Meanwhile, Cubs starter Shota Imanaga has a 1.06 ERA in his last three starts, dominated the Phillies last time out and the Phillies are putrid against lefties (.176/.274/.275)." Trade Phillies vs. Cubs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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