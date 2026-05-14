The NBA is off, but action in the NHL and MLB on Thursday still gives you the chance to use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Tonight, the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts are targeting picks from Canadiens vs. Sabres, Braves vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Giants among our best Thursday Kalshi trades. Kalshi prices the Dodgers at $0.61 per share to beat the Giants. According to the latest Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Buffalo to win outright ($0.52 per share)

Braves vs. Cubs: Atlanta to win outright ($0.60 per share)



Dodgers vs Giants: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.56 per share)



Canadiens vs. Sabres: Buffalo to win outright ($0.52 per share)

Buffalo won the Atlantic Division this season with Montreal finishing third, but they split their four regular-season meetings and are tied 2-2 entering Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Sabres have been the better 5v5 team, taking 54.4% of the shots at even strength, and they've also dominated the faceoff circle (59.6%). Those are big reasons why the model predicts that they win in 55% of simulations on Thursday. Trade Sabres vs. Canadiens here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves vs. Cubs: Atlanta to win outright ($0.60 per share)

"The Cubs' OPS vs. left-handers this month is a hilariously bad .399. So here comes Chris Sale, who is 4-0 with a 0.75 ERA at Truist Park. The Braves' bullpen has a 2.43 ERA this month as well," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "The Braves rank No. 1 in runs scored and No. 2 in home runs, and the wind is blowing out. Ben Brown is good but he'll get pulled too early by Craig Counsell, and the bullpen has struggled recently." Trade Cubs vs. Braves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Dodgers vs Giants: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.56 per share)

Emmet Sheehan's stuff has played well this season (10.9 K/9), but he's also been roughed up to an extent. He's given up 38 hits in 35 2/3 innings of work and sports a 4.79 ERA on the season. Meanwhile, Landen Roupp has been great this season, but hasn't pitched well historically against the Dodgers. He has a 5.79 ERA over 17 1/3 innings against Los Angeles. The model predicts that these two teams combine for 9.3 runs on average. Trade Giants vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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