The Western Conference Finals are running on Wednesday in both the NBA and NHL, making it a great chance to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. Despite losing Game 1, Kalshi prices the Thunder at $0.69 per share to beat the Spurs on Wednesday. SportsLine's team of experts and our projection model have locked in picks from Thunder vs. Spurs, Avalanche vs. Golden Knights and Yankees vs. Blue Jays for our best Wednesday Kalshi trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Thunder vs. Spurs: More than 216.5 points scored NO ($0.50 per share)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage more than 5.5 strikeouts ($0.35 per share)



Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: Colorado to win outright ($0.64 per share)



Thunder vs. Spurs: More than 216.5 points scored NO ($0.50 per share)

The Spurs won a 122-115 matchup in Game 1 on Monday, but that took double-overtime, and it was only 101-101 at the end of regulation. Both teams were pretty locked in defensively in that contest, with San Antonio shooting 42.7% from the floor and Oklahoma City shooting 40.6%. Even accounting for a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bounce-back after a 7-for-23 shooting night, there's a solid chance that this is another defensive struggle. The model predicts that they combine for 210 points on average and that there are fewer than 216.5 points scored in 62% of simulations. Trade Spurs vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage more than 5.5 strikeouts ($0.35 per share)

"Trey Yesavage has struck out six batters in three straight starts, throwing 87 and 88 pitches in his last two outings. He's appeared in just four games so far, but the young right-hander has already struck out 21 batters in 19.1 innings," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "The splitter is performing well, even if not to the level of whiffs we saw last year, but it's still 'early' in the season for a pitcher getting just his fifth start. I wouldn't be surprised if his stuff improves a bit but even in his current form, the strikeouts have been there." Trade Blue Jays vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: Colorado to win outright ($0.64 per share)

"The Avalanche try to win each of their first six home games to start a postseason for the third time in franchise history after previously doing so in 2000 (7-0) and 1997 (6-0). Nathan MacKinnon has a six-game goals streak and tries to become the ninth player in the expansion era with a seven-game run," SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance said. "The Avalanche's only regular-season loss in the series was past regulation. Vegas lost once on the road in each of the first two rounds. Knights captain Mark Stone has missed the past three games injured and remains iffy. He hasn't been practicing, so draw your own conclusions." Trade Avalanche vs. Golden Knights here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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