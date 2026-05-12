Between the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and the MLB, there is no shortage of options to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to generate our Tuesday Kalshi best trades, which include picks from Spurs vs. Timberwolves, Reds vs. Nationals, and Golden Knights vs. Ducks. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: San Antonio to score more than 114.5 points ($0.55 per share)



Reds vs. Nationals: Cincinnati to win outright ($0.57 per share)



Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Las Vegas to win outright ($0.58 per share)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: San Antonio to score more than 114.5 points ($0.55 per share)

"With Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup and suspension concerns behind him, the Spurs' offensive chemistry appears likely to bounce back. Notably, after shooting 25% or worse from three-point range, San Antonio has consistently rebounded, averaging 119.8 points in its next outing," SportsLine NBA expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Spurs' role players, as is common across the league, tend to shoot more efficiently at home. As the series progresses, Minnesota's tight eight-man rotation could face defensive fatigue, especially with Anthony Edwards and Jayden McDaniels logging 40 minutes in consecutive games. According to my model, San Antonio is projected to score between 117 and 118 points, given that postseason games are slightly lower-scoring." Trade Timberwolves vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Reds vs. Nationals: Cincinnati to win outright ($0.57 per share)

"Washington's Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.44 ERA) has had a nice career, but the 37-year-old is on the short list of worst starting pitchers in the game at this point. Guys are hitting a robust .291 off him -- no MLB team is hitting better than a collective .270. And Washington's defense leads the majors by a mile in errors," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Cincinnati's Brady Singer isn't having a great year but has been better at home (2-0, 3.52 ERA in three starts). Elly De La Cruz is starting to get hot at the plate with three straight multi-hit games." Trade Nationals vs. Reds here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Las Vegas to win outright ($0.58 per share)

The Golden Knights have existed for nine seasons and managed six division championships, eight postseason appearances, two trips to the Stanley Cup Finals, and one championship during that span, so they're entering rarefied air as a franchise. However, they're coming off a Game 4 loss to Anaheim to level their Western Conference semifinals series at 2-2. Las Vegas was in a similar situation in the first round against Utah and managed to grind out a 5-4 win at home in Game 5. The model predicts the Golden Knights win at home in 64% of simulations. Trade Ducks vs. Golden Knights here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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