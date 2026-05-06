With the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB all running on Wednesday, it's an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades for sports prediction markets. SportsLine's team of experts and proven computer model revealed their best Wednesday Kalshi trades, which include prediction market picks from Phillies vs. Athletics, Sabres vs. Canadiens and Spurs vs. Timberwolves. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.77 per share to beat the Timberwolves. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Phillies vs. Athletics: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.62 per share)



Sabres vs. Canadiens: Buffalo to win outright ($0.56 per share)



Spurs vs. Timberwolves: More than 215.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)



Phillies vs. Athletics: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.62 per share)

"The Phillies are rolling now and paid off for us nicely Tuesday via the newsletter. Cristopher Sanchez was so good that the bullpen is totally rested for Wednesday. So I don't see many reasons why it won't be another W behind Zack Wheeler," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "A's counterpart Jeffrey Springs was quite good his first four outings of the year but quite poor the past three. He also left his last one with an injury so might not even be 100% but has been cleared." Trade Athletics vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Sabres vs. Canadiens: Buffalo to win outright ($0.56 per share)

"Buffalo dominated Boston with a +39 shot and +8 goal margin, while Montreal struggled against the Lightning, posting a -40 shot differential. The Canadiens were outshot 29-9 in Game 7 yet pulled off a win. Buffalo finished the regular season mid-pack in high-danger shots for and against, while Montreal was near the bottom with a -39 high-danger differential," SportsLine NHL expert Jeff Hochman said. "Montreal relies on its power play, but Buffalo's penalty kill is elite (4th in the league). Montreal is fatigued after its taxing Game 7 and tough travel back home. Buffalo's speed (3rd in NHL for bursts over 20 MPH), depth, fresher legs, and Alex Lyon's strong goaltending (1.14 GAA) provide an advantage. In contrast, Montreal's Jakub Dobes ranks 30th in GAA, exposing their ongoing goalie issues." Trade Canadiens vs. Sabres here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: More than 215.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Game 1 yielded a 104-102 final score, but Anthony Edwards only played 25 minutes off the bench and Victor Wembanyama blocked 12 shots in the contest. As great of a defender as Wemby is, he's unlikely to erase double-digit field goal attempts again and Edwards should be in store for more minutes. The model predicts that they combine to score 224 points on average and that they reach 216 or more in 61% of simulations. Trade Timberwolves vs. Spurs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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