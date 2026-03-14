There is a full day of college basketball and NBA action on Saturday, providing plenty of opportunities to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Arizona faces Houston in the Big 12 title game, while Duke plays Virginia for the ACC title. The NBA schedule is capped off by Clippers vs. Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's proven computer model has picks for all three of those games. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Arizona vs. Houston: More than 138.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)



Duke vs. Virginia: More than 137.5 points scored ($0.57 per share)

Clippers to win by more than 14.5 points vs. Kings ($0.46 per share)

Arizona vs. Houston: More than 138.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Arizona has scored more than 80 points in four of its last five games, including an 82-point performance against Iowa State on Friday. Senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso scored 26 points off the bench, knocking down six 3-pointers. The Wildcats and Cougars combined for 139 points in their lone regular-season meeting, as Dell'Orso scored 22 points to lead Arizona to a win. SportsLine's model has these teams scoring 148 points on Saturday night. Trade Arizona vs. Houston here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Duke vs. Virginia: More than 137.5 points scored ($0.57 per share)

Duke cruised to a 77-51 win in the only regular-season matchup, shooting 50% from 3-point range. Virginia only shot 7 of 35 from the perimeter in that contest, but the Cavaliers shoot 36% from downtown overall this season. They have gone over 80 points in both of their games in the ACC Tournament thus far, including an 84-62 win over Miami in the semifinals. Duke scored 80 points against Florida State in the quarterfinals before scoring 73 points against Clemson in the semis. The model is projecting 149 points in this rematch on Saturday night. Trade Virginia vs. Duke here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Clippers to win by more than 14.5 points vs. Kings ($0.46 per share)

The Clippers have gone 28-11 since Dec. 20, moving into the playoff chase after a rough start to the season. They have just three division games remaining, including one against the Kings on Saturday night. Los Angeles won its fourth straight game on Friday and its fifth straight at home when it beat Chicago in a 119-108 final. Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 20 points in 44 consecutive games to match the franchise record, while the Kings have gone 4-21 since Jan. 18. The model has the Clippers cruising to a 20-point win on Saturday night. Trade Clippers vs. Kings here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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