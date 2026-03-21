Saturday's NBA schedule is packed with 10 games, and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model is targeting Lakers vs. Magic, Rockets vs. Heat and Jazz vs. 76ers with its best Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Lakers vs. Magic: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.54 per share)



Rockets vs. Heat: Houston to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Jazz vs. 76ers: More than 230.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Lakers vs. Magic: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Los Angeles is riding an eight-game winning streak and has won 11 of its last 12 games, with star Luka Doncic compiling 100 points across the last two outings. Doncic became the seventh player in franchise history to score 60 points in a game during a 134-126 win over Miami on Thursday. The Lakers have moved up to third place in the Western Conference standings, while Orlando is on a three-game losing streak to fall close to play-in tournament territory. The model has Los Angeles winning by six points on Saturday night. Trade Magic vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rockets vs. Heat: Houston to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.50 per share)

The Rockets bounced back from a pair of losses to the red-hot Lakers with a 117-95 win over the Hawks on Friday, as Kevin Durant scored 25 points to help end Atlanta's 11-game winning streak. Houston is playing at home for the fifth game in a row, while Miami is on a three-game losing streak. The Heat lost to the Hornets by 30 points on the road while falling to the Magic and Lakers at home. The model has the Rockets winning by 10 points in this matchup. Trade Heat vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jazz vs. 76ers: More than 230.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Philadelphia is playing without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but star rookie VJ Edgecombe posted career highs of 38 points and 11 assists in a 139-118 win over the Kings on Thursday. The 76ers had no problem putting up points in that game, as they shot 17 of 36 from 3-point range. They are facing a Jazz team that allows the most points per game (124.8) in the NBA, but Utah also ranks ninth in scoring on the other end. All of this adds up to a high-scoring game on Saturday night, as they combine for 240 points in the model's simulations. Trade 76ers vs. Jazz here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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