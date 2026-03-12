With plenty of sports prediction markets in basketball, Thursday is an ideal time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have highlighted picks from Thunder vs. Celtics, Duke vs. Florida State and UConn vs. Xavier among their best Kalshi NBA trades for Thursday. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Duke vs. Florida State: Blue Devils to win by more than 18.5 points NO ($0.57 per share)

"Florida State has won four straight games and 7 of 8 with nothing to lose in seemingly a lost season. Could they be this year's NC State, a team that shocked their way through the ACC Tournament two years ago and made it all the way to the Final Four? Highly doubtful, but with Duke's injury issues including point guard Caleb Foster, I think the Blue Devils are on big time upset alert in this tournament," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "FSU lost by four the first time around and I'll predict a single-digit game again on Thursday night."

UConn vs. Xavier: Huskies to win by more than 14.5 points ($0.57 per share)

"UConn has been stewing for five days since losing its regular season finale to Marquette. Now they get a team they match up with as well as any in the Big East. The Huskies rolled Xavier twice this season 92-60 and 90-67," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I expect more of the same on Thursday. I'm not going to overthink the Big East Tournament. There are two teams then everyone else. I think UConn wins big."

Thunder vs. Celtics: More than 216.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

This could be a potential NBA Finals preview and we should see playoff-level intensity here. The Thunder lead the West with a 51-15 record while the Celtics are second in the East at 43-22 and just got a huge boost with All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum returning from a torn Achilles he suffered last postseason. Both franchises are top five in the NBA in offensive and defensive rating, but the model predicts we see each team's shotmakers show up tonight. It projects 225 combined points on average and that at least 217 points are scored in well over 60% of simulations.

