Trading sports prediction markets continues to grow in popularity, and Monday is another chance to claim Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts and projection model have locked in on picks from Hawks vs. Knicks, Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers and Blue Jays vs. Dodgers for its best Monday Kalshi trades. The Hawks priced at $0.53 per share to win, while the Cavs are priced at $0.89 per share to win. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Hawks vs. Knicks: Atlanta to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.48 per share)



Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: Memphis to win outright ($0.10 per share)

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.54 per share)

Hawks vs. Knicks: Atlanta to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.48 per share)

"Atlanta has won 13 straight home games and is 18-2 in its last 20 games overall, with 16 of those wins by double digits. The Knicks have lost their last five games to teams above .500, and New York is just 21-19 on the road," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "Both teams are healthy. But the Hawks arguably have more to play for as they try to avoid the play-in tournament. You could argue the Knicks, currently the No. 3 seed, would benefit from dropping to the fourth seed so they could avoid Boston in the conference semis. Not that New York won't go all-out, but we've already heard Mike Brown say he wants to keep some wrinkles hidden from potential playoff opponents. Red-hot Atlanta is among them." Trade Knicks vs. Hawks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: Memphis to win ($0.10 per share)

The Grizzlies are actively tanking, but the Cavaliers have sewn up a top-four spot in the East and might favor avoiding the Celtics in the conference semifinals if at all possible. That sets up the potential for value tonight with Memphis hosting. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees just enough value here to play the Grizzlies. It predicts that they win in 24% of simulations. Trade Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.54 per share)

This is a rematch of last year's World Series and those seven games were predominantly low-scoring, but this pitching matchup could bring the bats to life. Justin Wrobleski will be making a spot start for the Dodgers and 41-year-old Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Blue Jays. Scherzer only gave up one run in six innings during his first start of the year, but he posted a 5.19 ERA last season. The model predicts that there are more than 8.5 runs scored in 71% of simulations. Trade Dodgers vs. Blue Jays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.