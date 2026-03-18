There are nine games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday and right now you can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. On Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model is targeting trades from Nets vs. Thunder, Mavericks vs. Hawks and Rockets vs. Lakers among its best NBA picks. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Nets vs. Thunder: More than 215.5 points to be scored ($0.47 per share)



Mavericks vs. Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu to record 8+ rebounds ($0.59 per share)

Rockets vs. Lakers: Houston to win outright ($0.53 per share)

Nets vs. Thunder: More than 215.5 points to be scored ($0.47 per share)

The Nets are the worst offensive team in the league and the Thunder are the best defensive team in the league. However, these two franchises have a recent history of producing fireworks when they meet. There have ben at least 228 points scored in five of their last six head-to-head matchups, including a 250-point barrage when Oklahoma City traveled to Brooklyn last season. The model is predicting 223 points on average and that there are more than 215.5 points scored in 68% of simulations. Trade Thunder vs. Nets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mavericks vs. Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu to record 8+ rebounds ($0.59 per share)

"Onyeka Okongwu has cleared this rebounds number in 14/18 games as a starter, when facing a bottom 12 team in rebounds allowed," SportsLine expert Prop Guy Doug said. "The Mavericks are 27th in that department this season, and Okongwu hit on this same number against them just last week (9 rebounds). Look for the Hawks big man to continue to hit the boards tonight." Trade Onyeka Okongwu props here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rockets vs. Lakers: Houston to win outright ($0.53 per share)

The Lakers are on a six-game winning streak and won in Houston on Monday night, but Alperen Sengun (back) didn't play and he's officially been taken off the injury report ahead of tonight's game. It's also tough to beat a playoff-caliber team in their old building in back-to-back games, so expect a postseason atmosphere in Houston tonight as these two franchises jockey for position in the Western Conference. The model predicts that Houston wins in 62% of simulations. Trade Lakers vs. Rockets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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