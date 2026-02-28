If you want to place trades on any of the six fights on the main UFC Fight Night: Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh card from Mexico City, check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. You can catch UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh on Paramount+ with the main UFC fight card beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after trading $10:

Kalshi is a predictions trading platform where users buy Yes/No contracts on a variety of different markets, including sporting events (available in most but not all states). Contract share prices are reflective of the implied probability of that particular outcome occurring. For example, if a fighter is priced at $0.55 to win, that means there's an implied probability of 55% that they win their match. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract/share, so at $0.55 per share, a Kalshi user would trade $55 and get $45 in winnings for a total return of $100 if their prediction is correct. Share prices fluctuate based on market trading activity, but once you purchase your shares, you're locked into that price.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh share prices at Kalshi

Brandon Moreno ($0.69) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh ($0.34)

Marlon Vera ($0.30) vs. David Martinez ($0.72)

Daniel Zellhuber ($0.81) vs. King Green ($0.22)

Edgar Chairez ($0.78) vs. Felipe Bunes ($0.28)

Imanol Rodriguez ($0.85) vs. Kevin Borjas ($0.19)

Santiago Luna ($0.85) vs. Angel Pacheco ($0.17)

Moreno is a heavy favorite over Kavanagh, and he'll also be the fan favorite in his native Mexico. Moreno was initially slated to face Asu Almabayev but he now faces the young Kavanagh, who is 9-1 and is coming off his first career loss to Charles Johnson back in August. Moreno is a fixture in UFC's flyweight division, and the two-time champ owns a career mark of 23-9-2. He's also coming off a loss. A Moreno win is $0.69 per share (trade $69 to win $31 for $100 return).

The co-main event is a bantamweight tilt between the No. 9-ranked Vera and No. 10-ranked Martinez. Vera is the veteran here and is 23-11-1 over a lengthy career while Martinez enters this bout at 13-1 overall and riding a nine-fight win streak. This could be a breakout performance of sorts for Martinez, who is making his fourth appearance on a UFC card. The young Mexican fighter is priced at $0.72 to win (trade $72 to win $28 for $100 return).

A lightweight bout between Zellhuber and Green sees another Mexican fighter enter as a heavy favorite. Zellhuber is 15-3 overall in his MMA career, though he's looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. He faces a veteran fighter in Green, who is 33-17 and has been in UFC since 2013. Green has dropped two of his last three fights and three of his last five. Zellhuber is viewed as one of the most likely fighters to win on Saturday as he's $0.81 to beat Green (trade $81 to win $19 for $100 return).

The main event is one of three flyweight matchups on the card. Another one of those three fights sees the Mexican Chairez face Bunes. Chairez is 12-6 in his MMA career, and he is coming off a win over C.J. Vegara nearly a year ago. Bunes is 14-8 and has lost two of his last three fights. Chairez is $0.78 to beat Bunes (trade $78 to win $22 for $100 return).

The third flyweight fight on this six-match card is between Rodriguez and Borjas. Rodriguez returns to his native Mexico after picking up a win in his last fight in October, and he's won six of his seven career fights. Borjas is 10-4 overall, and the Peruvian fighter has dropped three of his last four bouts. Rodriguez is priced at $0.85 to win on Saturday (trade $85 to win $15 for $100 return).

Luna faces Pacheco in the lone bantamweight fight on this card, and he's priced at $0.85 to win (trade $85 to win $15 for $100 return). Luna is off to a perfect 7-0 start to his MMA career, and a big win in his home country of Mexico could lead to more opportunities in UFC's bantamweight division. Pacheco owns a 7-3 career record, but two of those three losses have come in his last two fights -- both by unanimous decision.