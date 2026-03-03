The Tuesday basketball schedule features nearly half the ranked college basketball teams in action and a 10-game NBA slate, providing plenty of top contests to utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Tuesday features 12 of the top 25-ranked teams in action, and the team of SportsLine experts has made plenty of picks on the action, including predicting No. 14 Kansas to win by more than 5.5 points against Arizona State at 9 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices Kansas to win at $68 per share.

Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in one of Tuesday's top NBA matchups, backing the Spurs to win by more than 6.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers as one of its top NBA best bets. The Spurs have won 11 of their last 12 games, with 10 of those victories coming by at least seven points. Another SportsLine expert has locked in a pick for No. 11 Illinois vs. Oregon. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

The Spurs couldn't carry their perfect February (going 11-0 in the month) into March following a 114-89 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 1. However, the 76ers haven't been nearly as strong at home as the Knicks have this season. While New York is 23-8 at Madison Square Garden this season, the 76ers are just 16-15 in Philadelphia. The Spurs have the third-best record in the NBA at 43-17 this season, and they are 21-11 on the road, with only the Thunder having more road victories than them as San Antonio concludes a five-game East Coast road trip Tuesday. The Spurs are 6-1 over their last seven road games, with five of those wins coming by at least seven points heading into a matchup against a 76ers team without Joel Embiid (oblique). The model projects the Spurs to win by more than 6.5 points in 60% of simulations. Trade Spurs vs. 76ers at Kalshi here:

"Oregon is 4-14 in Big Ten play but 3-2 in its last five games," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "Nate Bittle and Kwame Evans make for a dynamic duo down low who are difficult in their own right to stop but also won't be thrown off by Illinois' size. It's a tricky spot for the Fighting Illini coming off the deflating defeat last Friday night, because the Wolverines were quite possibly the last top-50 opponent the team will face until the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Brad Underwood's team might be in a spot to take a breath and reset, while the Ducks are playing with house money and a bit more confidence from recent success." Trade Illinois vs. Oregon here:

"Since beating then-undefeated Arizona on February 9th, Kansas has alternated double-digit point losses with double-digit point wins," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "With victories over ASU and Kansas State, the Jayhawks will secure an extra day off in the Big 12 Tournament. I'm not sure how ASU will be able to slow down Darryn Peterson, if he feels like playing hard on Tuesday night. Either way, I'll predict another double-digit Kansas victory in what should be coach Bobby Hurley's last home game in Tempe." Trade Kansas vs. Arizona State here:

