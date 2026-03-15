The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400, set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Sports fans can make trades on the race using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades. Christopher Bell will be on the pole.

Kalshi is a prediction market that offers shares on outcomes for different events, including NASCAR and other auto racing. It's much like a stock market, where users can trade shares on teams or athletes to win (or lose). For example, Kyle Busch is trading for 2 cents per share on Kalshi for Sunday's Pennzoil 400, implying Busch has a 2% chance to win. Users can cash out before an event settles, and share prices change throughout the day like any securities market. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract. Sign up using the promo code CBSSPORTS at Kalshi and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best NASCAR Pennzoil 400 trades for Sunday, March 15

Kyle Larson finished ninth in last season's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, but he has won here twice (2021 and 2024) and has six victories on intermediate tracks over the past three years. That leads all NASCAR Cup Series drivers, and Larson also has the best average rating at Las Vegas over that span. That's why he is among the favorites to win on Sunday. You can trade Larson to win for 18 cents per share at Kalshi.

Another driver who has performed well lately on intermediate tracks is Chase Briscoe, who has a victory and four top-five finishes in his past six outings on such tracks. Briscoe has failed to finish two of his four races this season, but was in the top five in one and top 10 in the other. He has led 58 laps, fifth-most on the circuit, and he is trading to win for 6 cents per share to win at Kalshi. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Joey Logano is also 6 cents per share at Kalshi to win the Pennzoil 400. Logano also has a top-five and top-10 in his four starts, with one DNF. His 108 laps led are third only to Cup Series leader Tyler Reddick, who has won three races, and Christopher Bell. Logano crashed out last week but finished third at Daytona, and the three-time series champion has five victories over the past two seasons. Trade on your favorite NASCAR drivers at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Reddick finished eighth last week in Phoenix after winning the first three races of the Cup Series season. That means he has been in the top 10 in all four and leads the Series standings. Reddick is trading for 10 cents at Kalshi to win the race, which is about the same as the 10 or 11% chance most sportsbooks have for him. His price to finish in the top 10 is 68 cents, and you can trade on him to finish in the top five for 44 cents.