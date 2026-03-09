The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Top matchups on Monday include Saint Mary's vs. Santa Clara in the WCC Tournament semifinals. There's also a pair of nationally-televised NBA matchups, with Thunder vs. Nuggets tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET and Clippers vs. Knicks at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Thunder vs. Nuggets: More than 231.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Both teams have won a championship in the last three years and are led by NBA MVP candidates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Right now the Nuggets are in scramble mode as they look to avoid the NBA play-in tournament after sinking back to sixth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Thunder's lead for the No. 1 seed in the West is down to 2.5 games over the Spurs. Both teams are top four in the NBA in offensive rating and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that there are 236 points score on average. Trade Nuggets vs. Thunder here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks vs. Clippers: New York to win ($0.57 per share)

The Knicks are third in the East with a 41-24 record while the Clippers are 31-32 on the season and are currently ninth in the West. Los Angeles has played better than expected since dealing James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, but New York is a legit title contender at this stage. The Knicks won 123-111 at Madison Square Garden in January and the model predicts that they win in 57% of simulations, making this price or anything below it fair value. Trade Clippers vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Saint Mary's vs. Santa Clara: Broncos to win ($0.37 per share)

They split their two regular-season meetings, but the two teams ended the regular season on very different notes. The Gaels won eight in a row with wins over Santa Clara and Gonzaga in the final two games of the season while Santa Clara lost to both Saint Mary's and Gonzaga in February. The Broncos edged past Pacific by eight on Sunday and now draw the well-rested Gaels in the semifinals. However, the price on Santa Clara is too good to pass up here, with the model predicting that it wins in 47% of simulations. Trade Saint Mary's vs. Santa Clara here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

