Sports fans can make trades on NASCAR using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. NASCAR Cup Series teams are feeling a draft in the air as the 2026 NASCAR season takes them to Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link's 500. The NASCAR at Talladega green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET. Sign up here to claim your $10 bonus:

Kalshi is a prediction market that offers shares on outcomes for different events, including NASCAR and other auto racing events and leagues. It's operates like a stock market, where users can trade shares on teams or athletes to win (or lose). For example, Denny Hamlin is trading for 7 cents per share on Kalshi for Sunday's Jack Link's 500, implying Hamlin has a 7% chance to win. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract.

Best NASCAR at Talladega trades

Tyler Reddick to Win ($0.06)

Ty Gibbs Top-10 Finish ($0.35)

Austin Cindric to Win ($0.05)

Kyle Larson Top-10 Finish ($0.48)

Trade it at Kalshi now:

Reddick has won five of nine races in the 2026 Cup Series season, and he stole a victory in the 2024 spring race at Talladega after Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski tangled on the last lap and triggered the big one. Reddick has finished in the top 20 in all three races at Talladega since, coming in seventh in the most recent race in October after finishing second in the first stage. The 30-year-old racer just won the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas for his 13th career victory. The 2024 regular-season series champion is given about a 10% chance to win, and shares on Reddick to win at Talladega are 6 cents each at Kalshi.

Gibbs' ninth-place finish last week at Kansas was his worst finish in seven races. The 23-year-old has five top-five finishes over that span and got his first victory two weeks ago at Bristol. Gibbs finished 17th in the spring race at Talladega in 2025 -- leading 32 laps -- and was third in the fall race. The 2022 Xfinity Series champion and 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has led 43 laps this season and is fourth in the series points standings. Most outlets project Gibbs with about a 41% chance to finish in the top 10 on Sunday, and you can buy a share on 'Yes' for a Gibbs top-10 finish for 35 cents at Kalshi. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NASCAR's Cup Series:

Cindric is the defending race champion after he passed Ryan Preece on the final lap and won by a nose last April after a drafting battle that saw the drivers swap the lead five times across the final six laps. It was the third victory for the 27-year-old driver, who also won the 2022 Daytona 500. Cindric finished 12th last week at Kansas after starting 34th and has two top-10 finishes in his past four outings. The defending race champion is given about a 9% chance to win at many outlets, and you can buy one share on Cidric to win for 5 cents.

Larson and William Byron finished right behind the two Fords last year, and Larson ended up second after Preece was disqualified following the post-race inspection. Larson has finished in the top five in two of the past three races at Talladega and has six top-10 finishes in nine races this season. Three of those were in the top five, and the two-time Cup Series champion has become stronger on drafting tracks as his career has progressed. Most platforms are giving Larson about a 53% chance at a top-10 finish, and you can buy a share on 'Yes' for Larson to finish in the top 10 for 48 cents.