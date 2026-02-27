Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday to play his first game since Feb. 3, and he's back just in time for a Western Conference showdown against the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET, creating a top contest to claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. SGA scored 34 points in a 121-111 win for the Thunder against Denver on Feb. 1, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect much rust from the league's No. 2 scorer, backing the Thunder to win by more than 6.5 points.

The model also sees value in No. 10 Illinois to upset No. 3 Michigan at home in an 8 p.m. ET start. Kalshi prices Illinois to win at $0.47 a share. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball pick on Old Dominion vs. Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Old Dominion to win vs. Georgia State ($0.53 per share)

Illinois to win vs. Michigan ($0.47 per share)

Thunder to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.57 per share)

Old Dominion to win vs. Georgia State ($0.53 per share)

"Georgia State has lost eight of nine, a stretch that includes a 78-55 humbling at Old Dominion," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Monarchs aren't much better, but they're 3-3 in their last six games. Panthers' leading scorer Jelani Hamilton is in a horrific shooting slump, having shot under 50% in nine straight. For the season, he's at 36.9%. As a team, Georgia State shoots 38.05% — dead last among 365 Division I teams. This matchup will be much tighter than the previous meeting, but I like ODU to extend the Panthers' woes." Trade Old Dominion vs. Georgia State at Kalshi here:

Illinois to win vs. Michigan ($0.47 per share)

Illinois is 3-3 over its last six games, but all three of those losses came in overtime. Their three wins came by an average of 32 points, as Illinois is still one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Michigan enters as the No. 3 team in the nation with Illinois 10th, but Michigan is also coming off a recent loss, falling to Duke on Saturday and dropping from the nation's top spot. Illinois had a 23-point lead in its last game before an overtime loss to UCLA, so the model expects a focused effort from Brad Underwood's bunch after letting a should-be win slip away. Illinois has won nine straight matchups against Michigan and is at home on Friday, which has the model favoring Illinois to win despite it being the underdog. The model projects Illinois to win in 72% of simulations, showcasing strong value at this price. Trade Michigan vs. Illinois here:

Thunder to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.57 per share)

The Thunder have the best score differential in the NBA (+11.4 ppg), and much of that is due to the player set to make his return on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed the last nine games with an abdominal strain, and shortly before his injury, he had 34 points and 13 assists in a 121-111 win over the Thunder on Feb. 1. SGA isn't listed on Friday's injury report, meaning he should be in the clear to play. The Thunder will host Friday's contest, and they are 24-6 at home this season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 4-6 over their last 10 games. The model projects the Thunder to win by more than 6.5 points in 59% of simulations. Trade Thunder vs. Nuggets here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.