Duke vs. North Carolina is one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports, and they meet for one final time in the regular season on Saturday, providing a top contest to use the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Duke is No. 1 in the country at 28-2 this season, but one of those losses came against North Carolina. Rather than picking a side, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing more than 147.5 points scored in this 6:30 p.m. ET contest. Kalshi prices this outcome at $0.49 per share.

The model is also backing "No" on the Oklahoma City Thunder to defeat the Golden State Warriors by more than 13.5 points for its NBA picks, while one of SportsLine's top MMA experts has backed a winner for the main event of UFC 326, Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

North Carolina vs. Duke: More than 147.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)



"No" for Thunder to defeat Warriors by more than 13.5 points ($0.58 per share)

Max Holloway to defeat Charles Oliveira ($0.65 per share)

North Carolina vs. Duke: More than 147.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Both teams average more than 80 points per game this season, and Duke has scored more than 90 points in two of its last three contests. Duke has even broken the 100-point mark in two of its last five contests, and the Blue Devils will be looking for revenge with North Carolina being just one of two teams to knock them off this season. Even though North Carolina is without its leading scorer in Caleb Wilson, they still have a capable scoring duo in junior center Henri Veesaar (16.5 ppg, 8.2 rebounds per game) and senior guard Seth Trimble (14.2 ppg). The model projects more than 147.5 points scored in 71.3% of simulations. Trade Duke vs. North Carolina here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

"No" for Thunder to defeat Warriors by more than 13.5 points ($0.58 per share)

The Warriors have already upset one road team toward the top of the Western Conference standings recently, defeating the Rockets, 115-113, in overtime on Thursday. Despite Stephen Curry (knee) being out, the Warriors have only one loss by more than 13 points over their last 11 contests, and Curry missed all 11 of those games. The Thunder have won four straight games, but none of those came by more than 13 points. They also have only one win by more than 13 points over their last seven contests. The model projects the "No" to hit on this play in 59% of simulations. Trade Thunder vs. Warriors here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Max Holloway to defeat Charles Oliveira ($0.65 per share)

"The BMF belt is on the line between two UFC legends. Simply put, I see Holloway dominating," SportsLine MMA expert Josh Nagel said. "Holloway has some of the best MMA boxing in the history of the sport. Now fighting at 155 pounds, Holloway has filled out his frame and discovered newfound power…Oliveira is the UFC's all-time leader in submissions and has drastically improved his striking game. His rangy Muay-Thai kickboxing coupled with his menacing Ju-Jitsu threat make him a scary matchup for any opponent. However, Holloway has elite grappling defense and major boxing and footwork advantages. Holloway proved he can still hang in a firefight in his last win over Dustin Poirier, whereas Oliveira's durability is a lot less trustworthy." Trade UFC 326 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.