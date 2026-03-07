The UFC returns to Paramount+ on Saturday, March 7 with UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2, with the main event featuring a rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. The two last fought in 2015, with Holloway winning that bout via technical knockout in the first round. Those interested in making trades on UFC 326 can do so with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after trading $10:

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts on events, including sports and UFC fights. This is similar to a stock market, where users can back a particular event to occur at a price per share. For example, Alberto Montes is trading at 64 cents per share in his bout against Ricky Turcios on the undercard. This implies Montes has a 64% chance of winning. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract, and users can cash out of their contracts prior to an event settling. Share prices can fluctuate prior to the event occurring, which is like any other market.

Paramount+ is the only place to Stream EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live, at no additional cost. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the UEFA Champions League, college basketball, the NFL and Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. Plans start at just $8.99 per month, so sign up right here.

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 prices per share at Kalshi

Max Holloway ($0.63) vs. Charles Oliveira ($0.37)



Michael Johnson ($0.44) vs. Drew Dober ($0.56)

Caio Borralho ($0.66) vs. Reinier de Ridder ($0.34)

Raul Rosas Jr. ($0.72) vs. Rob Font ($0.28)

Gregory Rodrigues ($0.59) vs. Bruno Ferreira ($0.41)

Trade on Saturday's UFC 326 card at Kalshi:

Holloway is trading as the more expensive option in the main event, winning four of his previous five fights heading into the rematch with Oliveira and 25 of his 27 fights overall. This is going to be a contrast of styles, as Holloway wins most of fights via decision or knockout whereas Oliveira is more of a submission fighter. Twenty-two of Oliveira's 36 career wins have come by submission.

Raul Rosas Jr. comes into this bout with Rob Font on a four-fight winning streak, and the 21-year old has lost just one fight in his young career. He's also largely getting his wins via submission. Font has lost five of his last eight fights heading into UFC 326 but the one potential silver lining is he rarely loses by submission. Eight of Font's nine career losses have been by decision.

Sign up with Kalshi and get a $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Borralho and de Ridder are both looking for some redemption when they meet as part of the main card at UFC 326. They both lost in their last fight as headliners, and those losses snapped long winning streaks. Borralho had won 14 fights in a row prior to losing his main event bout against Nassourdine Imavov, while de Ridder won five straight fights before falling to Brendan Allen via TKO.

The closest fight on the main card according to Kalshi is the bout between Johnson and Dober. The latter won his last fight but has lost four of his last six fights overall. Johnson has won three fights in a row heading into UFC 326 but is just 24-19 in his fighting career.

Sign up with Kalshi and get a $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: