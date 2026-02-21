UFC is back with another installment of Fight Night on Saturday, with Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez meeting in a middleweight clash in the main event. If you'd like to place trades on any of the fights on this card, including Strickland vs. Hernandez, you can do so with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. Five other fights make up the main UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez card, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after trading $10:

Kalshi is a predictions trading platform that's available across the country. At Kalshi, users buy Yes/No contracts for a variety of different markets, including sporting events (available in most but not all states). Share prices are reflective of the probability of that particular outcome occurring. For instance, a fighter may be priced at $0.60 per share to win their matchup, meaning they have an implied probability of 60% to win. Kalshi pays out $1 per for every successful/correct share, meaning at $0.60 per share, a Kalshi user could trade $60 to win $40 for a total return of $100 if that fighter won. Share prices fluctuate based on market activity, but if you buy contracts at $0.60 per share and share prices rise to $0.70, you'd still be paid out according to your $0.60 price point.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez share prices at Kalshi

Sean Strickland ($0.30) vs. Anthony Hernandez ($0.71)

Geoff Neal ($0.64) vs. Uros Medic ($0.35)

Dan Ige ($0.36) vs. Melquizael Costa ($0.66)

Serghei Spivac ($0.42) vs. Ante Delija ($0.60)

Jacobe Smith ($0.74) vs. Josiah Harrell ($0.29)

Zach Reese ($0.44) vs. Michel Pereira (0.59)

Strickland enters Saturday as the third-ranked middleweight in UFC while Hernandez is No. 4 in the rankings. Strickland is 29-7 overall but the former middleweight champ has dropped two of his last three fights. Hernandez owns a 15-2 career record and has won eight fights in a row, four of which have come via submission. Hernandez is the favorite at Kalshi, as shares for him to win are currently priced at $0.71 per share (trade $71 to win $29 for $100 return).

Neal will look to get back on track in a welterweight bout with Medic. The veteran Neal has lost three of his last four fights and now owns a career 16-7 mark. Medic is 12-3 overall, though two of those three losses have come in his last five fights. Neal is a $0.64 favorite (trade $64 to win $36 for $100 return) while Medic is priced at $0.35 (trade $35 to win $65 for $100 return).

Ige has had a tough stretch of late, losing four of his last six fights, and he faces an up-and-comer in Costa, who has won five in a row and six of eight fights since joining UFC. This featherweight bout could push Costa into the rankings with a win over Ige, who's ranked 14th. Costa is $0.66 to win (trade $66 to win $34 for $100 return).

The lone heavyweight bout on the card sees a pair of top-10 fighters go at it in No. 7 Spivac and No. 9 Delija. Spivac is 17-6 overall but has lost each of his last two fights. Delija is 26-7 and has dropped two of his last four fights. Delija is a $0.60 favorite (trade $60 to win $40 for $100 return) while Spivac is $0.42.

Smith was initially set to face Ko Seok-hyeon in a welterweight tilt on Saturday, but due to injury, he now will face Harrell. Both fighters are undefeated at 11-0, so Saturday will end some momentum for one of these two. Smith has won all but two of his fights by either TKO or submission, and only one of Harrell's victories went the distance. Harrell is the biggest longshot on this card at $0.29 per share (trade $29 to win $71 for $100 return).

Reese and Pereira's middleweight tilt is the fight with the closest share prices for each fighter on this main card. Pereira is a $0.59 favorite (trade $59 to win $41 for $100 return) while Reese is $0.44 (trade $44 to win $56 for $100 return). Reese is 10-2 while winning three of his last five fights (one non-win was a no contest) while Pereira is 31-14 and has lost three in a row, starting with a loss to Hernandez, who's in this card's main event.