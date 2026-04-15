The NBA play-in tournament continues on Wednesday, an ideal time to claim Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS giving new users a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts are offering up picks for 76ers-Magic, Clippers vs. Warriors and Braves vs. Marlins among their Wednesday best Kalshi trades. Kalshi prices the Braves at $0.61 per share to beat the Marlins. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

76ers vs. Magic: Paolo Banchero 5+ assists ($0.59 per share)



Clippers vs. Warriors: Golden State to win outright ($0.34 per share)

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta to win outright ($0.61 per share)

76ers vs. Magic: Paolo Banchero 5+ assists ($0.59 per share)

"Paolo Banchero averaged 5.2 assists per game this season. He cleared this (number) in 22/31 games when playing 32+ minutes against teams outside the top 12 in assists allowed. The Sixers ranked 22nd in that department, and Banchero's minutes floor is all but guaranteed," SportsLine NBA expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Franz Wagner is back, and he of course missed the bulk of the season, but his minutes will still be somewhat capped, and also staggered with Paolo's. Banchero also has the more favorable individual matchup as the Sixers lack the front court presence to match his size. Historically, Nick Nurse will send soft doubles/help at Paolo, which should open up assist opportunities." Trade Magic vs. 76ers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Clippers vs. Warriors: Golden State to win outright ($0.34 per share)

The Clippers were on a tear prior to dealing James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the NBA trade deadline. They were able to keep the ship afloat afterwards, but haven't looked like the same sort of threat since. Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a lackluster 37-45 season, but the playoff experience at their disposal probably helps here. This is a straight value play, with Golden State winning in 39% of the model's simulations to make this an attractive price. Trade Warriors vs. Clippers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta to win outright ($0.61 per share)

"Atlanta was good to us with a great late comeback Tuesday, and I see no reason why it won't win again Wednesday -- hopefully not with the sweat. The Marlins are at the end of a six-game trip without a day off so on fumes. Plus, 2-6 away. Teams always put emphasis on the final game of a homestand, which is where the Braves are," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "They are off Thursday, so we shouldn't have to worry about anyone sitting here. Bryce Elder has a 1.02 ERA in three starts. Miami's Chris Paddack (0-2, 6.14) hasn't been any good since his 2019 rookie year in San Diego." Trade Marlins vs. Braves here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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