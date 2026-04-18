The 2026 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, and right now you can use the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades while trading basketball prediction markets. The SportsLine Projection Model and one of SportsLine's experts have revealed NBA picks for Knicks vs. Hawks and Lakers vs. Rockets, while the model also has an MLB pick for Braves vs. Phillies. Sign up for the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Knicks vs. Hawks: New York to win ($0.68 per share)



Phillies vs. Braves: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.44 per share)

Lakers vs. Rockets: Amen Thompson 8+ rebounds ($0.53 per share)

Knicks vs. Hawks: New York to win ($0.68 per share)

The Knicks secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after recording their most victories since the 2012-13 season, and they are looking for an even deeper playoff run than their trip to the Eastern Conference finals last year. They went 28-11 across their final 39 games of the regular season, including a 15-10 record against teams that made the postseason. The Hawks have lower expectations this postseason, and they lack playoff experience. SportsLine's model has New York winning in 79% of simulations to provide value at this price. Trade Hawks vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Phillies vs. Braves: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.44 per share)

While there are two elite pitchers starting on Saturday night, there are also two elite offenses. Atlanta has scored at least six runs in seven of its last nine games, including a 9-0 win in the series opener on Friday. The Braves rank second in the majors in batting average and third in home runs. Philadelphia has not got off to the start it was hoping for, but it ranked second in batting average and ninth in homers last season. The model has these teams combining for 8.5 runs in the latest simulations. Trade Braves vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Lakers vs. Rockets: Amen Thompson 8+ rebounds ($0.53 per share)

"Amen Thompson is an excellent rebounder. He grabbed 7.8 boards per game during the regular season, which included him recording at least eight rebounds in 11 of his last 16 games," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "He averaged 37 minutes a game this season, which is a number that is likely to only go up in the playoffs. He played at least 41 minutes the last two times he faced the Lakers and came away with 12 and 11 rebounds. Look for him to be active on the glass again." Trade Rockets vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.