The NBA play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS giving new users a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts is offering up picks for Hornets vs. Heat, Suns vs. Trail Blazers and Braves vs. Marlins among their Tuesday best Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Hornets vs. Heat: Tyler Herro 20+ points ($0.60 per share)



Suns vs. Trail Blazers: Phoenix to win outright ($0.59 per share)

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta to win outright ($0.59 per share)

Hornets vs. Heat: Tyler Herro 20+ points ($0.60 per share)

"Tyler Herro sat out Friday with foot soreness and then played just 22 minutes in Sunday's rout of the Hawks. Miami was saving Herro for Tuesday's play-in game at Charlotte," SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein said. "Herro put up 33 points and 20 points in two meetings with the Hornets last month, going 9 of 12 from deep and 12 of 12 from the foul line combined. The Heat will need a huge game from Herro to pull off the upset, so I'm betting on Erik Spoelstra giving Herro 35-plus minutes." Trade Heat vs. Hornets here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Suns vs. Trail Blazers: Phoenix to win outright ($0.59 per share)

"The Suns won two of three games this season against the Blazers, including both games at Portland, and lost the game in Phoenix without Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. Everybody's healthy now except for Jalen Green, who may miss Tuesday with a knee injury," SportsLine NBA expert Micah Roberts said. "The Blazers have won five of their last seven games, while the Suns have won three of their last five. The Suns need to take care of business to advance and not have to play Friday night for their season. Suns to win at home." Trade Trail Blazers vs. Suns here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta to win outright ($0.59 per share)

"The Braves got shellacked Monday by Miami but also were in the tricky post-Sunday Night Baseball spot. And one bright spot was that Atlanta really hasn't had to use any key relievers in a few games (starter Chris Sale was dominant Sunday night), so in great shape in the pen," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "That group may not be needed too much Tuesday if Reynaldo Lopez keeps dealing with a 1.15 ERA through three starts. On the flip side, Miami's Max Meyer holds a 7-11 career mark and 5.12 ERA in his three-plus seasons in the Show. The Braves hit him around a bit in his lone start against them in 2025. The Marlins are only 2-5 away." Trade Marlins vs. Braves here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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