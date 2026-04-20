Right now you can claim the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model has locked in NBA picks for Knicks vs. Hawks and one of our top SportsLine experts has MLB picks from Royals vs. Orioles and Rockies vs. Dodgers, which all crack our list of best Monday Kalshi trades. Sign up for the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Knicks vs. Hawks: New York to win ($0.69 per share)



Royals vs. Orioles: Kansas City to win ($0.50 per share)

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani 3+ total bases ($0.45 per share)

Knicks vs. Hawks: New York to win ($0.69 per share)

The Knicks scored a 113-102 win in the series opener, with Jalen Brunson exploding out of the gates for 19 of his 28 points in the first quarter. New York shot 12-for-25 from the 3-point line as a team and has now beaten Atlanta six out of the last seven times that the two franchises have met. The model predicts that the Knicks win Game 2 in 79% of its simulations, making this a solid value play despite the steep share price. Trade Hawks vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Royals vs. Orioles: Kansas City to win ($0.50 per share)

"We have a real barn burner on Monday night in Kansas City, with a team that has lost seven straight games (KC) vs. a team that has lost 5 of their last 6 (Baltimore)," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen joked. "But I'll roll with the home team in part due to the success of Seth Lugo thus far, whose 1.48 ERA has been about the only bright spot to the Royals' brutal start. Expect him to the stopper, keep the Orioles in check, and get Kansas City back on the winning track." Trade Orioles vs. Royals here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani 3+ total bases ($0.45 per share)

"There's no way the Dodgers can actually lose three straight games to the Rockies, right? I didn't think so. Ohtani is 3-for-7 against Rockies starter Jose Quintana with all three hits having left the yard. I was looking for a way to play his props at the right price and this is a good option," Cohen said of Ohtani. "I could see L.A.'s slugger hitting his sixth homer of the season or maybe even getting his first triple of 2026. Either way, I have a hard time seeing the best player in baseball doing nothing against the soft-tossing Quintana and a lousy Rockies bullpen on Monday night." Trade Rockets vs. Lakers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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