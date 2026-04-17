The NBA Play-In Tournament resumes on Friday with the No. 8 seed in both conferences on the line and right now you can use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades while trading basketball prediction markets. The SportsLine Projection Model has generated picks for Magic vs. Hornets, Suns vs. Warriors and Braves vs. Phillies, including them all among its Friday Kalshi best trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Magic vs. Hornets: Charlotte to win ($0.60 per share)



Suns vs. Warriors: Phoenix to win ($0.58 per share)

Braves vs. Phillies: Atlanta to win ($0.51 per share)

Magic vs. Hornets: Charlotte to win ($0.60 per share)

LaMelo Ball is coming off a perplexing performance where he went 2-for-16 from the 3-point line and made some pivotal late-game mistakes. However, he still scored 30 points, dished out 10 assists and carved up the Miami defense to get to the rim for an overtime winner. Now his Hornets take on a Magic squad that is coming off a pretty putrid (outside of Desmond Bane) offensive performance on Wednesday. Despite playing on the road, the model predicts that Charlotte wins in 74% of simulations. Trade Hornets vs. Magic here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Suns vs. Warriors: Phoenix to win ($0.58 per share)

Stephen Curry and Al Horford both looked like they had stepped out of a time machine in the fourth quarter against the Clippers on Wednesday night, but expecting the two veterans to do the same on short rest against an exuberant Suns roster might be a stretch. Phoenix will have to tidy up its 3-point defense after allowing Portland to hit 17 treys in the 7/8 matchup, but Golden State's fans are unlikely to invade its arena in the same way they did against the Clippers. The model predicts that the Suns win in 63% of simulations. Trade Warriors vs. Suns here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves vs. Phillies: Atlanta to win ($0.51 per share)

Atlanta and Philadelphia are trending in opposite directions entering this series, as the Braves have won three series in a row while the Phillies have lost three series in a row. Braves left-hander Martin Perez allowed one run and just two hits across five innings against Cleveland on Saturday, while Phillies starter Taijuan Walker has allowed nine first-inning runs in his three starts. The model has Atlanta winning in 58% of simulations to provide value at this price. Trade Phillies vs. Braves here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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