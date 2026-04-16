With 10 MLB games and six NHL games, you can use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to receive a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades on Thursday. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have zeroed in on picks from Guardians vs. Orioles, Padres vs. Mariners and Oilers vs. Canucks among their Thursday best Kalshi trades. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Guardians vs. Orioles: Cleveland to win outright ($0.54 per share)



Padres vs. Mariners: San Diego to win outright ($0.49 per share)

Oilers vs. Canucks: Vancouver to win outright ($0.25 per share)

Guardians vs. Orioles: Cleveland to win outright ($0.54 per share)

"Parker Messick has become a premier left-handed starter, posting a 0.51 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 17.2 innings in his first three outings. Opposing hitters are batting .190 against him, and his data show it's sustainable. Baltimore ranks 26th in road scoring and now meets Messick, whose strong groundball rate (48.9%) and elite chase percentage (91st percentile) play well at pitcher-friendly Progressive Field," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "Baltimore counters with Shane Baz, who has struggled since the start of 2025, posting a 4.50 ERA, 4.84 FIP, an increased hard-hit rate, and 1.4 HR/9—factors that raise concerns. Adding to Baltimore's challenge, the Orioles have never faced Messick, giving him a potential edge. Furthermore, Baltimore is dealing with numerous injuries, while Cleveland is 3-0 in series openers following a loss." Trade Orioles vs. Guardians here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Padres vs. Mariners: San Diego to win outright ($0.49 per share)

San Diego is off to a strong 12-6 start after winning nine of its last 10 games and has a chance to complete the series sweep here. Padres starter Walker Buehler has largely struggled since a 2022 injury that robbed him of elite stuff, but he's coming off a strong outing in his last start. Buehler blanked the Rockies for six innings last Friday while Mariners starter Luis Castillo has a 6.92 ERA so far this season. The model predicts that San Diego wins in 54% of simulations. Trade Mariners vs. Padres here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Oilers vs. Canucks: Vancouver to win outright ($0.25 per share)

Edmonton could sew up second in the Pacific Division and host a playoff series in the first round with a win and is at risk of going on the road with a loss. However, winning the division outright was also in play and the Oilers lost two huge games in a row to end the season. Meanwhile, the Canucks have been guaranteed the best lottery odds with the worst record in the league, and it seems to have freed them up a bit down the stretch. They've won three games in a row and the model likes their chances of playing spoiler for a Canadian rival here. They win in 37% of simulations, making this an alluring price. Trade Canucks vs. Oilers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.