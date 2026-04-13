The NHL and MLB schedules overlap on Monday, an ideal opportunity to claim the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have honed in on picks from Orioles vs. Diamondbacks, Yankees vs. Angels and Blues vs. Wild for their Monday best Kalshi trades. The Yankees are priced at $0.64 to win at home against the Angels. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks: Baltimore to win outright ($0.55 per share)



Yankees vs. Angels: New York to win outright ($0.64 per share)

Blues vs. Wild: St. Louis to win outright ($0.52 per share)

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks: Baltimore to win outright ($0.55 per share)

"I gave out the Orioles on opening day and mentioned Trevor Rogers could win the AL MVP this season. He certainly looks like a strong candidate through his first three starts where he posted a 1.89 ERA over 19 innings. Arizona is in a tough spot after using six pitchers in its 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday," SportsLine MLB expert Thomas Casale said. "Pete Alonso could break out of his early season slump here. He's 5-for-11 with four home runs in his career versus Ryne Nelson. I like this Diamondbacks team long-term but this is their seventh straight road game and it might be the last time we get decent (pricing) on Rogers at home." Trade Diamondbacks vs. Orioles here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Yankees vs. Angels: New York to win outright ($0.64 per share)

"Hard to find a team with too much to play for this early in an MLB season, but Monday back home sure feels like a spot the Yankees are going to treat a bit different than a typical mid-April game having lost five straight and rumors flying about Aaron Boone being the first manager canned," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Unless the other New York manager (Carlos Mendoza) gets fired first, that is. Quite enjoying all the bad baseball in Gotham. Just not Monday in this case please. I could definitely see Aaron Judge going yard off struggling Angels lefty Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.75)." Trade Angels vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Blues vs. Wild: St. Louis to win outright ($0.52 per share)

"This is another game where I expect a Minnesota Wild team locked into the 3 seed in the central to rest some key contributors over the final two games," SportsLine NHL expert Todd Fuhrman said. "While we don't know who will sit in this game, I actually show value in the dog if the Wild were at full speed. Look for the Blues to potentially close a short favorite before puck drop on Monday night." Trade Wild vs. Blues here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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