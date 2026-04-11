The Saturday sports schedule has plenty of chances to claim the latest Kalshi rteferral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's proven computer model and team of experts have targeted matchups like Red Wings vs. Devils and Dodgers vs. Rangers, along with UFC 327. Kalshi users can also live trade the third round of the first golf major of the year in Augusta, Ga. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Red Wings to defeat Devils ($0.56 per share)



More than 8.5 runs in Dodgers vs. Rangers ($0.51 per share)

Jiri Prochazka to defeat Carlos Ulberg ($0.50 per share)

Red Wings to defeat Devils ($0.56 per share)

"I hate the Wings with every piece of me but the Stanley Cup playoffs are way better with them in it," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "And this is a must-have two points or it's over. The Devils are eliminated and shutting guys down. Oddly cheap number so I'll up the ante a bit." Trade Devils vs. Red Wings here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

More than 8.5 runs in Dodgers vs. Rangers ($0.51 per share)

The reigning World Series champions are off to another fantastic start this season, winning 10 of their first 13 games. They got into a shootout with the Rangers on Friday, picking up an 8-7 win on a night when Max Muncy hit three home runs. The Dodgers lead the majors in batting average (.297), home runs (25) and hits (134). Texas ranks sixth in home runs (14) this season, and the model has these teams combining for 9.7 runs on Saturday night. Trade Rangers vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Jiri Prochazka to defeat Carlos Ulberg ($0.50 per share)

"In 38 pro fights, Prochazka has gone the distance just once," SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani said. "He walks forward looking to create a chaotic firefight in which he can land uppercuts, shovel hooks, spinning attacks and awkward strikes from odd angles. Prochazka throws caution to the wind and is willing to take damage in order to close the distance. That could spell trouble against a sniper like Ulberg, whose bouncy movement and swift punching power have carried him to a nine-fight win streak. Ulberg's left hook, crisp right cross, and rangy kicks from the outside are likely to land on Prochazka. But if he can't find the finish early, I believe Prochazka's pressure and toughness will eventually wear him down. Ulberg will be winning this fight until he isn't. I like Prochazka to find the knockout blow and become champion again." Trade UFC 327 here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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