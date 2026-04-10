The Friday sports slate is a dream come true for all sports fans with all 30 MLB teams, all 30 NBA teams, and major golf in action, creating plenty of chances to use the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have locked in picks from Knicks vs. Raptors, Braves vs. Guardians and Trail Blazers vs. Clippers among their best Friday Kalshi trades. The model backs the Knicks to carry momentum off their 112-106 win against the Celtics on Thursday to win by more than 6.5 points on Friday, which trades at $0.51 per share. You can also live trade major golf in Augusta, Ga. Sign up for Kalshi with the referral code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Knicks to defeat the Raptors by more than 6.5 points ($0.51 per share)



Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, 7+ rebounds ($0.60 per share)

Braves to defeat the Guardians ($0.57 per share)

Knicks to defeat the Raptors by more than 6.5 points ($0.51 per share)

The Knicks knocked off the Celtics, one of the hottest teams in the NBA, with a 112-106 win on Thursday. Boston has the second-best record in the East and was 11-2 over its last 13 games before Thursday. The Knicks have been on a roll recently, going 11-3 over their last 14 games. The Knicks have dominated the Raptors in recent history, winning 12 straight games against Toronto, including each of their first four matchups this season by more than 6.5 points, and the model projects that to continue on Friday. The Knicks win by more than 6.5 points in 67% of simulations. Trade Raptors vs. Knicks here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, 7+ rebounds ($0.60 per share)

"With Portland vying for the No. 8 seed and currently sitting one game behind the Clippers, expect another huge workload for Deni Avdija," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has played 37, 40 and 38 minutes this month. Avdija has faced the Clippers three times this season, racking up seven, nine and 11 boards. The 11-rebound performance came March 31 in LA. Look for Avdija to grab seven-plus rebounds for the fifth time in his last seven games." Trade Trail Blazers vs. Clippers here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves to defeat the Guardians ($0.57 per share)

"The Guardians have started strong because their pitching, per usual, has been strong," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But this showdown isn't a favorable pitching matchup for them. Braves RHP Shane Elder hasn't allowed a run through 13 innings. The bullpen behind him has a scant 0.82 ERA, best in the majors. The Guardians' offense has scored over four runs twice since March 29. Meanwhile, Atlanta's scored eight and seven runs the last two games and should be productive again vs. inconsistent Slade Cerroni, who was roughed up in his lone road start." Trade Braves vs. Guardians here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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