The United States men's national team will look to snap a two-match losing streak against Canada, while trying to win their fourth consecutive match overall, when they meet the Canadians on Tuesday night. The United States are coming off a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday night, while Canada defeated Peru 2-0 that same day. The United States lead the all-time series with 17 wins, 13 draws and 12 losses. Canada defeated the U.S. 2-1 in the Concacaf Nations League Finals third-place playoff in March 2025. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The latest United States vs. Canada odds list the United States as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with the Canadians as the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any United States vs. Canada picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide after working in the sports betting industry for several years. He's showcased his vast knowledge of soccer across leagues, going 21-9 on his last 30 World Cup picks on soccer betting sites. Anyone who follows him at betting sites could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down United States vs. Canada from every angle and has locked in his picks and international friendly predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Canada vs. United States:

USMNT vs. Canada 90-minute money line USA -165, Canada +380, Draw +310 USMNT vs. Canada over/under 2.5 goals USMNT vs. Canada spread USA -0.5 (-135) USMNT vs. Canada picks See picks at SportsLine USMNT vs. Canada streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top United States vs. Canada predictions

After analyzing United States vs. Canada, Green is going Over 2.5 goals on the best betting apps. The United States have scored two or more goals in five of seven friendly matches in 2026, including a 3-0 win over Mexico on Saturday. At the World Cup, the United States outscored opponents 11-8. Forward Julian Hall has been a bright spot for the Americans. The 18-year-old scored a goal in Saturday's win and has three in three appearances for the national team.

Canada, meanwhile, reached the Round of 16 at the World Cup and has generated a pair of friendly wins over the past week with a 1-0 win over Chile on Sept. 26 and 2-0 over Peru on Saturday. Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg scored both goals against Peru and has eight in 38 matches for his national team. Both teams are capable of finding the net, which has Green confident a number of goals will be scored. See which team to pick here.

How to make Canada vs. USMNT picks

Green has broken down United States vs. Canada in the international friendly from every possible angle and has locked in three best bets that returns plus money. He's sharing his USMNT vs. Canada picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins United States vs. Canada in the international friendly, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in United States vs. Canada have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who nailed his World Cup picks, and find out.