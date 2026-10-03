The United States men's national team looks to win their third international friendly match in a row when they battle Mexico on Saturday. The United States are coming off a 4-1 win over Peru on Sept. 26 and a 4-2 victory over Chile on Tuesday. Mexico, meanwhile, are coming off a pair of draws. Mexico played to a 1-1 draw with Colombia on Sept. 26 and a 1-1 draw with Peru on Tuesday. Mexico leads the all-time series 38-17-24. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The latest USMNT vs. Mexico odds list Mexico at +140 on the 90-minute money line, with USA at +180 and a draw at +250. The over/under is 2.5 goals. Before making any USMNT vs. Mexico picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup and more. He ended the World Cup on an 11-5-1 run on soccer betting sites. Anyone who follows him at betting sites could be way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down United States vs. Mexico from every angle and has locked in his picks and international friendly predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Mexico vs. United States:

USMNT vs. Mexico 90-minute money line Mexico +140, USA +180, Draw +250 USMNT vs. Mexico over/under 2.5 goals USMNT vs. Mexico spread Mexico -1.5 (+370) USMNT vs. Mexico picks See picks at SportsLine USMNT vs. Mexico streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top United States vs. Mexico predictions

After analyzing United States vs. Mexico, Eimer is going Over 2.5 goals on the best betting apps. The United States have scored two or more goals in four of six friendly matches in 2026. At the World Cup, the United States outscored opponents 11-8. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has scored two goals this week and has four over 20 matches for the U.S. national team.

Mexico, meanwhile, have played 10 international friendly matches in 2026, outscoring opponents 17-4. They have several players who have found the back of the net, including captain Johan Vasquez, who has two goals in their last four matches. It's this kind of offense that has Eimer confident goals will be scored frequently. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mexico vs. USMNT picks

Eimer has broken down United States vs. Mexico in the international friendly from every possible angle and has locked in an additional best bet that returns plus money. He's sharing his USMNT vs. Mexico picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins United States vs. Mexico in the international friendly, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in United States vs. Mexico have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who nailed his World Cup picks, and find out.