The United States and Canada will meet on the soccer pitch on Tuesday, Oct. 6 for an international friendly at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. This will be the last match of the international window for both teams, and both are looking to stay perfect. The Americans have won all three of their friendlies after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, most recently defeating Mexico 3-0. Canada has won both of its friendlies in this window, last topping Peru 2-0.

We'll go over everything you need to know for USMNT vs. Canada ahead of Tuesday's contest, including the best bets you can make at top sports betting apps. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

Wager on USMNT vs. Canada with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

USMNT vs. Canada odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: USA -125, Draw +290, Canada +290

Total: 2.5 (Over -155, Under +110)

Spread: USA -0.5 (-135)

It's been a whirlwind of a window for the Americans, who have put together a young squad for this set of matches. Julian Hall has been the breakout star with a goal in every match, while Cavan Sullivan became the youngest scorer in USMNT history when he found the back of the net against Mexico. There are some key holdovers from the World Cup in Mauricio Pochettino's side, including Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman and Antonee Robinson. This will be the fourth match in 11 days for the USMNT, so fatigue could play a factor for some of these key guys. Look for Pochettino to potentially rotate the lineup a bit more to give his top players less work in the last friendly of this window.

Canada has rotated its players across its two friendlies, so it's unclear who Jesse Marsch will put out there on Tuesday against the Americans. Jacob Shaffelburg, who scored both goals against Peru, is likely to keep his spot in the starting lineup. Cyle Larin is sidelined with an injury but Jonathan David should stay in the lineup.

Bet on soccer with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

USMNT vs. Canada best bets (odds via DraftKings)

Over 2.5 goals (-155)

Julian Hall anytime goalscorer (+135)

I believe Pochettino will give his top team at least 60 minutes in this game, but expect mass substitutions to take place after the hour has passed. Team USA has achieved Over 2.5 goals on its own in each of the previous three friendlies, scoring at least three goals in each game. Canada has found the back of net in both matches, and there's a possibility one of its attackers can take advantage of a slight lapse in USA's back line.

Hall has scored in each match, and while it can be a bit concerning to see that he only took one shot in two of the three matches, the opportunities have clearly been in extremely favorable situations. I expect Hall to keep finding himself in prime positions to score, and getting plus-money odds on a red-hot striker is always worth taking.