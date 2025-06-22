The unbeaten USMNT will clash with Haiti in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on Sunday. The Americans are coming off a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Haiti played to a 1-1 draw with Trinidad & Tobago. Sunday's match will be the first meeting between these teams since a Gold Cup match in 2021 that ended with the USMNT claiming a 1-0 victory.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The United States are -245 favorites (risk $245 to win $100) in the latest Haiti vs. USMNT odds, while Haiti are +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. The Americans are -310 favorites to score the first goal, while Haiti's over/under for total team goals is 0.5 in the latest Haiti vs. USMNT prop bets. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Haiti picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Haiti vs. USMNT on Sunday:

Both teams to score (-118)

Haiti to score in the first half (+185)

The teams enter the matchup at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Americans have all but clinched the top spot in their group, while Haiti needs a win to have any chance to advance. The USMNT are coming off back-to-back clean sheets, but didn't even call up their best players for the competition. Haiti will look to play the match at their pace as they try to navigate to the knock-out round.

Eimer is expecting Haiti to come out strong having to get a win to advance. "While Haiti doesn't play the best opponents year round, they've still scored in 15 of their last 16 matches," Eimer said. "Haiti know how to break through tough defenses and from the first whistle will be pushing. I believe we're going to see goals from both sides on this one with Haiti looking to break this open early."

