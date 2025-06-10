The USMNT will square off against Switzerland in an international friendly on Tuesday as the Americans prepare to compete in the Concacaf Gold Cup later this month. The Americans are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Türkiye on Saturday despite dominating 60% of possession and generating 13 shots. Mauricio Pochettino became the first USMNT head coach to suffer three consecutive defeats in 10 years. Switzerland, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive 4-2 victory over Mexico on June 7.

Kickoff from Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn., is at 8 p.m. ET. The Swiss are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest USMNT vs. Switzerland odds, while the Americans are +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Switzerland vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Call it What You Want: A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. Catch the show YouTube live every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Here are Sutton's best bets for USMNT vs. Switzerland on Tuesday:

Both teams to score: Yes (-128)

Over 2.5 goals (+100)

Both teams to score: Yes (-128)

Both teams to score has been a profitable bet for both of these teams. Both teams have scored in four of the last six matches for the Americans, while BTTS has hit in eight of Switzerland's past 10 fixtures.

"The Americans generated 13 shots against Türkiye, but were unable to find the back of the net following Jack McGlynn's stunner in the opening minute," Sutton told SportsLine. "Pochettino's men will look to press forward and gain some momentum ahead of the Gold Cup. Luckily for the U.S., Switzerland has given up at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches."

Both teams to score is listed at -128 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and for new users taking advantage of the FanDuel promo code, good for $200 in Bonus Bets with a $5 winning wager.

Over 2.5 goals (+100)

"Over 2.5 goals have been scored in four of Switzerland's last six games, and the Swiss have been firing on all cylinders in the attacking third," Sutton pointed out. "The Swiss scored four goals and generated 15 shots in the 4-2 win over Mexico, and recorded a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg on March 25. Over 2.5 goals have also been scored in five of the USA's last six matches across all competitions, a trend I'm willing to back again on Tuesday."

Over 2.5 goals is priced at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. where new users can get $300 in bonus bets on a winning $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Want more soccer picks for Tuesday, June 10?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for USMNT vs. Switzerland. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.