The USMNT will host Turkey in an international friendlies match on Saturday. The Americans will try to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Concacaf Nations League tournament earlier this year, but will have to do so without Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and other star players. They will take on a Turkish side that just beat Hungary 6-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Nations League competition.

Kickoff from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest USMNT vs. Turkey odds, while the visitors are +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Turkey vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for USMNT vs. Turkey on Saturday:

Both teams to score: Yes (-138)

Over 2.5 goals (-115)

The expert points out that the U.S. still has plenty of talent without Pulisic and McKennie in the mix, including Tyler Adams, Miles Robinson and Chris Richards. While only two players have scored for the team, Sutton is confident they will find the back of the net.



"Despite the inexperience up front, I expect the Americans to press forward and find a goal in this game," he said. "These two nations have squared off four times, and both teams have scored in each of those four outings, a trend I'm expecting to continue on Saturday."

"Four of Turkey's past five games have featured Over 2.5 goals, and three of the Americans' past four fixtures have featured at least three goals," Sutton said.



