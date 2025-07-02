The United States Women's National Team aim for victory No. 601 when they face Canada in the Allstate Continental Clásico, an international friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The USWNT enter with a winning streak that reached four games with Sunday's 4-0 triumph over Ireland, which was the 600th win in program history.

Alyssa Thompson has scored in back-to-back matches, and fellow forward Lynn Biyendolo has converted three times in her last three contests for the Americans, who have outscored their opponents 15-0 during their winning streak. The USWNT own a 53-4-9 all-time record against Canada after winning in penalty shootouts last year in both the SheBelieves Cup Final and Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals.

Canada have scored 11 goals and allowed only three while winning their last three matches. Forward Holly Ward has converted in back-to-back matches, while defender Shelina Zadorsky also has tallied twice during the Canadians' winning streak.

Kickoff from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 3 p.m. ET. The U.S. are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Canada are +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

