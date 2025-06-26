The United States Women's National Team takes on Ireland in an international friendly on Thursday. The USWNT are coming off a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on June 3, the Americans' third win in their last four games. Ireland enters Thursday's fixture on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating Slovenia, 1-0, earlier this month. These two teams last played in an international friendly on April 11, with the USWNT walking away with a 1-0 win.

Kickoff from DSG Park in Commerce City, Colorado, is set for 9 p.m. ET. According to the latest USWNT vs. Ireland odds, the Americans are -800 money line favorites (risk $800 to win $100), while Ireland are +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600, while the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any USWNT vs. Ireland picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for USWNT vs. Ireland on Thursday:

USA win & Under 3.5 goals (-110)

Total Goals (Bands) 1-3 goals (-135)

"The Americans have had recent success against Ireland, and I expect they'll continue their impressive run of form with another convincing victory on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine. "The U.S. recorded a 2-0 win over Ireland on April 8th and followed that with a 1-0 victory on April 11. Ireland recorded just three shots on target over that two-game span, and the Americans' defense discipline has been on full display in recent weeks. The USWNT have recorded wins in three of their last four games, recording a shutout in all three victories."

Total Goals (Bands): 1-3 goals (-135)

Both teams tend to play in low-scoring affairs. Ten of Ireland's past 12 games have featured three goals or fewer, while seven of the last eight games the U.S. have played have featured 1-3 goals. The USWNT have scored two goals or fewer in seven of their past nine matches, while Ireland has conceded just two goals in its past four fixtures.

