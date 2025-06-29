The USWNT and the Republic of Ireland are slated to link up in an international friendly on Sunday. This is the second consecutive game between these teams, after the United States defeated the Republic of Ireland 4-0 on Thursday. That was their third straight win and four of the last five games. As for Ireland, they've secured a victory in two of their past three games. The United States has won all 16 matchups against Ireland all-time.

Kickoff from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 3 p.m. ET. The U.S. are -1400 favorites (risk $1,400 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest USWNT vs. Ireland odds, while Ireland are +2500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +900, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any USWNT vs. Ireland picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. You can also see our picks for USMNT vs. Costa Rica in the Gold Cup on Sunday.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Under 3.5 goals (+100)

Highest scoring half: 2nd (-125)

These teams matched up in a friendly on Thursday, where the United States came away with a 4-0 win. Despite the scoring breakout, the United States has scored fewer than four goals in eight of the last 10 international games. Meanwhile, Ireland has tallied fewer than four goals in seven of their last 10 contests. Playing a second game with only two days is a tall task, and these teams could be gassed. Look for this one to stick under four goals.

In Thursday's contest, the United States scored two goals in the second half, with Alyssa Thompson and Rose Lavelle hitting the back of the net. In addition to that, Ireland scored three goals in the second half in two of their last four games, where they have four goals total. These teams seem to kick into another gear in the second half and that could be the case again in Sunday's matchup.

