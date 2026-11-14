The undefeated and second-ranked Utah Utes bring the FBS's longest active winning streak (15 games) and a balanced attack on the road to face the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats in an important Big 12 matchup Saturday night. Utah (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) is 2-0 vs. ranked opponents, but both of those games were at home. Arizona (7-2, 4-2) is 0-2 vs. ranked teams but is undefeated on the home field. Each team averages an identical 37.7 points per game. Arizona won the last meeting, 23-10 in Utah. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., three hours later than originally schedule after the Friday ground stoppage delayed Utah's arrival. The Utes are 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 55.5 in the latest Utah vs. Arizona odds. Before making any Arizona vs. Utah picks, check out the Utah vs. Arizona predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Utah vs. Arizona odds

Utah vs. Arizona spread Utah -1.5 Utah vs. Arizona over/under 55.5 points Utah vs. Arizona money line Utah -113, Arizona -102 Utah vs. Arizona picks See picks at SportsLine Utah vs. Arizona streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Utah vs. Arizona predictions

After simulating Arizona vs. Utah 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 55.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. With two teams that combine to average 75.4 points per game, one would think the Over is a pretty solid bet.

Each team has playmaking QBs to relay on. Utes dual-threat QB Devon Dampier has thrown for 2,053 yards and 20 TDs, with Dampier and Wayshawn Parker combining for over 1,200 rushing yards and 16 scores. Arizona counters with an efficient aerial attack. Noah Fifita has thrown for 2,794 yards, with 21 TDs, five INTs and a 73% completion rate.

While each offense can put up the points, each defense ranks in the upper-third in fewest yards allowed. They allow a combined 38.1 ppg.

In a high-stakes game like this, the computer is calling for 53 combined points as the Under is the value pick 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona vs. Utah picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.