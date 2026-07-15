Valkyries vs. Fever Wednesday WNBA parlay picks: League's best defense meets Caitlin Clark and No. 1 offense

Is July 15 a holiday? Apparently, it's National Hot Dog Day in this country, but I ask because it's a unique WNBA schedule Wednesday: Seattle-Chicago tips at noon ET, Los Angeles-Minnesota is at 1 ET and there is just one night game: Golden State at Indiana. It's an 8 ET tip on the USA Network and features two of the hottest teams in the league. The two squads are second and third in net rating, trailing only the title-favored Minnesota Lynx.

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Valkyries vs. Fever WNBA single-game parlay

Indiana money line

Caitlin Clark 15+ points

FanDuel SGP price: +157

Golden State (17-7) is in only its second year of existence but already is the WNBA's model franchise with its first $1 billion valuation and selling out every home game in San Francisco. It certainly has helped that the on-court product was good from the get-go. The Valkyries reached the playoffs as an expansion club and are title contenders in 2026, entering tonight on a league-best seven-game winning streak – a team record -- and tied for the WNBA's second-best record.

Even more impressive, the past four of those wins have been away, as this closes a five-game trip. I always fade teams at the end of long trips. The Golden State players should be running a bit on fumes, but they have been off since a 79-64 win at league-worst Connecticut last Friday. That was also the 40th win in franchise history, and they got there in just 68 games. That's the fastest in WNBA history.

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Veronica Burton had game highs with 17 points and six assists in the win over the Sun, while Janelle Salaün was terrific off the bench with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and had a game-high plus-18 rating. They were the only two Valkyries to score in double-digits as the team was without All-Star forward Gabby Williams.

She left last Wednesday's win in Toronto with back issues and is questionable tonight. Williams averages a team-best 15.0 points and 1.6 steals and could really be missed defensively, as Williams was a member of the WNBA's All-Defensive First Team last year, when she led the league in steals.

Needless to say, all WNBA teams get fired up when they face the Fever (14-9), simply to go up against the face of the league in Caitlin Clark. And Indiana is playing well, too, having won two in a row and four of five. Clark & Co. had arguably their best victory of the season Sunday in trashing the defending WNBA champion Aces in Las Vegas by 35 points to complete a four-game trip.

The margin of victory marked the second-largest in franchise history, and the Fever were led by 27 points from Kelsey Mitchell, 20 points from Sophie Cunningham, 19 points from Aliyah Boston and a full stat line of 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Clark after a one-game injury absence. She is listed probable tonight.

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Mitchell has been Indiana's best offensive player this year, as she leads in scoring at 22.7 points per game and has scored at least 25 in six straight – she was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. The league record is eight straight 25-point games by Aces star and four-time MVP A'ja Wilson in 2024. Mitchell is set at Over/Under 21.5 points tonight.

Clark, meanwhile, became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 600 assists, doing so in 72 games played. The previous mark was 81. Clark has an O/U points + assists total tonight of 22.5.

Indiana leads the league by far in scoring at 94.0 points per game, and Sunday marked the club's seventh game of at least 100 points this season, already a team record. The WNBA mark is 11 by Las Vegas during the 2023 season. The Fever are 4-1 ATS in their past five at home.

Golden State leads the league in defense easily at 76.2 PPG, but Williams is a big part of that. The winner tonight claims the season series as they split two games in May: Indiana won the first 90-82 at home, and Golden State the second 90-88 at home. Clark averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 assists in the two and Mitchell 16.5 points. Williams had a huge game for Golden State in the win with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals, but only six points and no boards in the loss.

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It's not exactly easy to find WNBA player splits, but Clark averages 23.4 points at home and has scored at least 20 in each, compared to only 16.3 away. So that's why I chose her at 15+ as my second leg. For the money line, we hope Golden State's Williams is out again. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.