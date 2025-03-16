The 2025 A-10 Championship Game will be played on Sunday and the two regular-season co-champions will meet with an automatic bid on the line for the first time in league history when the VCU Rams take on the George Mason Patriots on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams went 15-3 in the A-10 this season. VCU is 27-6 overall while George Mason went 26-7. The Rams won the only head-to-head matchup between these two teams during the regular season but now the Patriots will seek to avenge that loss on a neutral court and punch its ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The latest VCU vs. George Mason odds from SportsLine consensus list the Rams as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 127.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for George Mason vs. VCU (on Paramount+) on Sunday:

George Mason (+8.5)

Since its Feb. 22 loss at VCU, George Mason has won five of its last six games and the Patriots have covered the spread by double-digits in both of their A-10 Tournament games. Meanwhile, VCU had to grind out a 62-55 win over Loyola Chicago on Saturday and has now failed to cover in three of its last four outings. George Mason had one of its worst shooting nights of the season against VCU and the model expects a bounceback performance on Sunday, predicting the Patriots cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Over 127.5

These two teams both rank top 12 nationally in scoring defense and combined for only 124 points in their only regular-season meeting. However, don't expect the Patriots to shoot 35.4% from the floor again. George Mason's two conference tournament games so far have averaged 139 points and these two teams have averaged 129 combined points over their last five meetings. The model predicts that the Over hits in well over 70% of simulations on Sunday.

