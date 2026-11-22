Two of the top teams in the NFC clash when the Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on 'Sunday Night Football' in Mexico City. Minnesota is coming off a 30-10 thrashing of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, while San Francisco held off the Dallas Cowboys 46-40. The Vikings (7-2), who enter play on Sunday in a three-way tie for first in the NFC North, are 4-1 on the road this season. The 49ers (8-1), who lead the NFC West, are 5-0 in games they have been designated as the home team. Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable for San Fran. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds have San Francisco as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Niners are 6-3 against the spread this season, while the Vikings are 5-4 versus the line. Before making any 49ers vs. Vikings picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Vikings vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. 49ers spread 49ers -3.5 Vikings vs. 49ers over/under 46.5 points Vikings vs. 49ers money line 49ers -166, Vikings +145 Vikings vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vikings vs. 49ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Vikings vs. 49ers, the model is going Under 46.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The Under has also hit in nine of the past 10 Minnesota games, and is 5-0 in the Vikings' last five road games. The Under is 2-0 when the Vikings are on the road facing a team that allows between 21 and 25 points per game.

In last week's 30-10 win at Green Bay, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the Minnesota passing attack. In eight games played, he has 40 receptions for 467 yards (11.7 average) and four touchdowns. San Francisco, meanwhile, is powered by quarterback Brock Purdy. In nine games, he has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The model projects 45 combined points as the Under hits 55% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Vikings vs. 49ers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. 49ers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.