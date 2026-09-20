Three of the four teams in the NFC North are undefeated to begin the 2026 NFL season, and two of those squads meet in Week 2 when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago is fresh off a 59-point outburst in a 59-37 shootout win over Carolina, while Minnesota handed Green Bay a 39-22 loss thanks to a 22-point fourth quarter. The Bears are the reigning division champs and are hoping to make a deeper run this year, while Minnesota went 9-8 and narrowly missed the postseason in 2025. Vikings vs. Bears kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from the Windy City. The Bears are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds, Bet on Vikings vs. Bears in Week 2 at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Before this NFC North battle, we'll break down the latest Vikings vs. Bears betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and then dive into our best bets with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Vikings vs. Bears betting odds (via DraftKings)

Vikings vs. Bears money line: Chicago -230, Minnesota +190 Vikings vs. Bears over/under: 48.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Vikings vs. Bears spread: Chicago -5.5

Vikings vs. Bears betting preview

The Bears' offense had no issues in Week 1, which isn't surprising when you see that they scored almost 60 points. Caleb Williams completed over 70% of his passes, compiled 334 total yards and had two touchdowns through the air and two with his legs. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 28 carries, 224 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Surprisingly, Kalif Raymond led the team with eight catches for 84 yards, and Colston Loveland was held without a reception.

Chicago's defense, which was a weak point last year, gave up 37 points and 478 yards on Sunday. The Bears forced three turnovers, which is a big help and masked the massive offensive output the Panthers compiled. Still, Chicago needs to be better at limiting points and yards allowed, even if the team remains elite at forcing turnovers.

As for the Vikings, they were excited to have Kyler Murray under center after quarterback issues plagued the team in 2025, but Murray took a late hit on a scramble and suffered a concussion, and he won't play this week. Carson Wentz will start, and the veteran signal-caller completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the 39-22 win over Green Bay. Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 92 yards and a score, as well. Minnesota's defense really came on late, with Brian Flores' group forcing two turnovers and two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter, helping the offense go on a 22-0 run to cap off the win.

Wentz is a solid and reliable backup, but this game likely comes down to whether or not the Vikings' defense is able to slow down the Bears' explosive offense. Minnesota won 27-24 in Week 1 last year before Chicago won 19-17 in Week 11. The road team won each matchup. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for seven days on Week 2 NFL games, including Minnesota vs. Chicago:

Vikings vs. Bears picks, prediction

Bears -5.5 vs. Vikings

While we all wish we could have seen Murray in this Minnesota offense for more than 11 plays, his time will have to come at a later date. Instead, Wentz will lead the way in Week 2 with Murray on the shelf. Wentz played well, especially late, against Green Bay, but the defense handed Minnesota's offense some awesome opportunities to score in the fourth quarter. The Bears' offense is explosive and dangerous, and Chicago also had just 11 giveaways last year, so Minnesota likely won't be able to force a ton of turnovers like it did in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Bears covering the point spread betting line of -5.5 in 55% of its 10,000 simulations.