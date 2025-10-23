justin-herbert-imagn
Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Thursday night. This Football on Thursday Night betting guide will share the best football picks advice, top football props for and any ongoing Football on Thursday Night promo codes. Bet Football on Thursday Night at FanDuel and receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Football on Thursday Night odds

Week 8 of Football on Thursday Night features a cross-conference battle between the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, visiting the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are either three or three-and-a-half-point favorites, depending on the sportsbook. 

You can bet on Football on Thursday Night at Fanatics Sportsbooks, where new users can up to $2,000 in bet insurance FanCash:

Football on Thursday Night schedule

WeekDateTime (ET)MatchupOdds/Score
Week 2Sept. 118:15 p.m.Washington at Green BayGreen Bay 27, Washington 10
Week 3Sept. 188:15 p.m.Miami at BuffaloBuffalo  31, Miami 21
Week 4Sept. 258:15 p.m.Seattle at ArizonaSeattle 23, Arizona 20
Week 5Oct. 28:15 p.m.San Francisco at Los Angeles (N)SF 26, LA 23
Week 6Oct. 98:15 p.m.Philadelphia at New York (N)New York 34, Philadelphia 17
Week 7Oct. 168:15 p.m.Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Cincinnati 33, Pittsburgh 31
Week 8Oct. 238:15 p.m.Minnesota at Los Angeles (A)LA -3; Over/Under 44.5
Week 9Oct. 308:15 p.m.Baltimore at Miami
Week 10Nov. 68:15 p.m.Las Vegas at Denver
Week 11Nov. 138:15 p.m.New York (A) at New England
Week 12Nov. 208:15 p.m.Buffalo at Houston
Week 13Fri. Nov. 283 p.m.Chicago at Philadelphia 
Week 14Dec. 48:15 p.m.Dallas at Detroit 
Week 15Dec. 118:15 p.m.Atlanta at Tampa Bay
Week 16Dec. 188:15 p.m.Los Angeles (N) at Seattle
Week 17Dec. 258:15 p.m.Denver at Kansas Cirty

Football on Thursday Night betting sites and promos

SportsbookBonus OfferPromo Code

FanDuel

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

Click Here

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $300 if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Click Here

BetMGM

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses

CBSSPORTS

Fanatics

Bet and Get Up To $2,000 in Bet Insurance FanCash

Click Here

bet365

Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose

CBSBET365

Caesars

Bet $1, double your winnings your next 20 bets

CBS20X

Football on Thursday Night FAQ

When does Football on Thursday Night start?

Football on Thursday Night begins at 8:15 p.m. each Thursday.

What is the highest-scoring Football on Thursday Night game of all time?

On December 14, 2023, Las Vegas defeated Los Angeles (A), 63-21, for a Football on Thursday Night record of 84 total points. Las Vegas set a franchise record for points in a game (63) in the victory, which is also a single-team record for Football on Thursday Night. Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes for Las Vegas, which also scored two defensive touchdowns. Las Vegas' 63-point game is tied for the seventh-highest single-team scoring total in professional football history.