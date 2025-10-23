Football on Thursday Night betting guide: football betting strategy, spread, total, money line, prop picks
A primer on Football on Thursday Night betting, including top props, promotions and football games on Thursday Night throughout the 2025 football season
The Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Thursday night.
Football on Thursday Night odds
Week 8 of Football on Thursday Night features a cross-conference battle between the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, visiting the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are either three or three-and-a-half-point favorites, depending on the sportsbook.
Football on Thursday Night schedule
|Week
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Odds/Score
|Week 2
|Sept. 11
|8:15 p.m.
|Washington at Green Bay
|Green Bay 27, Washington 10
|Week 3
|Sept. 18
|8:15 p.m.
|Miami at Buffalo
|Buffalo 31, Miami 21
|Week 4
|Sept. 25
|8:15 p.m.
|Seattle at Arizona
|Seattle 23, Arizona 20
|Week 5
|Oct. 2
|8:15 p.m.
|San Francisco at Los Angeles (N)
|SF 26, LA 23
|Week 6
|Oct. 9
|8:15 p.m.
|Philadelphia at New York (N)
|New York 34, Philadelphia 17
|Week 7
|Oct. 16
|8:15 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|Cincinnati 33, Pittsburgh 31
|Week 8
|Oct. 23
|8:15 p.m.
|Minnesota at Los Angeles (A)
|LA -3; Over/Under 44.5
|Week 9
|Oct. 30
|8:15 p.m.
|Baltimore at Miami
|Week 10
|Nov. 6
|8:15 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Denver
|Week 11
|Nov. 13
|8:15 p.m.
|New York (A) at New England
|Week 12
|Nov. 20
|8:15 p.m.
|Buffalo at Houston
|Week 13
|Fri. Nov. 28
|3 p.m.
|Chicago at Philadelphia
|Week 14
|Dec. 4
|8:15 p.m.
|Dallas at Detroit
|Week 15
|Dec. 11
|8:15 p.m.
|Atlanta at Tampa Bay
|Week 16
|Dec. 18
|8:15 p.m.
|Los Angeles (N) at Seattle
|Week 17
|Dec. 25
|8:15 p.m.
|Denver at Kansas Cirty
Football on Thursday Night FAQ
When does Football on Thursday Night start?
Football on Thursday Night begins at 8:15 p.m. each Thursday.
What is the highest-scoring Football on Thursday Night game of all time?
On December 14, 2023, Las Vegas defeated Los Angeles (A), 63-21, for a Football on Thursday Night record of 84 total points. Las Vegas set a franchise record for points in a game (63) in the victory, which is also a single-team record for Football on Thursday Night. Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes for Las Vegas, which also scored two defensive touchdowns. Las Vegas' 63-point game is tied for the seventh-highest single-team scoring total in professional football history.