The Minnesota Vikings look to remain the NFL's last unbeaten team when they battle the Detroit Lions in a key NFC North matchup on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota is coming off a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, while Detroit defeated Green Bay 20-17 on a last-second field goal. The Vikings (6-0), who lead the NFC North, are 3-0 on the road this season. The Lions (4-2), third in the division, are 3-0 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. The latest Vikings vs. Lions odds have Detroit as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Lions vs. Vikings picks be sure to see the Lions vs. Vikings predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Vikings vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Lions spread Lions -3.5 Vikings vs. Lions over/under 46.5 points Vikings vs. Lions money line Lions -170, Vikings +151 Vikings vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. Lions streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Lions vs. Vikings predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Vikings vs. Lions, the model is going Over 46.5 points (-108) at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, including five of the last seven. The Over has also hit in five of the last six Detroit games. The Lions are second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 30.7 points per game.

The Vikings are led by quarterback Kyler Murray. In five starts, he has completed 66.4% of his passes for 812 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has 32 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff powers the Detroit offense. In six starts, he has completed 67.3% of his passes for 1,788 yards and 14 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown is his top receiver with 46 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

The model projects 47 combined points as the Over hits 51% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Vikings vs. Lions picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Vikings vs. Lions, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Lions spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.