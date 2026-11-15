The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Green Bay Packers (6-3) in a key NFC North matchup on Sunday afternoon. Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback for the Vikings after being acquired via a trade on Tuesday. Minnesota dropped a 23-6 decision to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, while Green Bay downed New England 45-27 on Sunday. Green Bay will be without running back Josh Jacobs (hand) and Micah Parsons (knee). Tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring/calf) are all out for Minnesota. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The latest Vikings vs. Packers odds have Green Bay as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 42. The Under is a combined 4-13 for the teams this season. Green Bay is 6-3 against the spread, while Minnesota is 4-4 versus the line. Before making any Vikings vs. Packers picks, be sure to see the Vikings vs. Packers predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Vikings vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Packers spread Packers -3 Vikings vs. Packers over/under 42 points Vikings vs. Packers money line Packers -147, Vikings +134 Vikings vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. Packers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vikings vs. Packers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Vikings vs. Packers, the model is going Under 42 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in two of their last three head-to-head meetings. The Under has hit in nine of the last 10 Minnesota games and in six of the last 10 Green Bay games. It is 3-1 in the last four Packers games at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota managed just 178 total yards and had the ball for just 17 minutes, 28 seconds against Buffalo last Monday, prompting the team to trade for Kirk Cousins. While he has familiarity with the organization, one can still expect a bit of a learning curve for Cousins, and Minnesota is 27th in scoring this season at 18.3 points per game, while Green Bay is 12th, averaging 24 points.

The Vikings' defense, meanwhile, is tops in the league, allowing just 14.5 points per game. Green Bay is 11th in scoring defense at 21.2 points.

The model projects 40 combined points as the Under hits 56% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Vikings vs. Packers picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Vikings vs. Packers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.