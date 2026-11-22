Two of the best teams the NFC -- and NFL -- has to offer clash on Sunday Night Football to wrap up Sunday's Week 11 slate with the Minnesota Vikings facing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. The Vikings are 7-2 and snapped a two-game win streak by blowing out Green Bay 30-10 in Kirk Cousins' first game back with the franchise in three years. The 49ers are 8-1 -- tied with Buffalo for the best record in the NFL -- and are coming off a wild 46-40 win over Dallas. These teams combined for 76 points last week, so who's set to find the end zone in this highly anticipated matchup? We've selected two Vikings vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football -- one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Mexico City. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Vikings vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer props

Justin Jefferson (+115)

No one is happier that Cousins is back in Minnesota than Jefferson. The superstar receiver had the worst year of his career last season with the Vikings rotating between J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, and he'd had less than 400 yards in his first eight games this year as Kyler Murray proved he wasn't the answer, either. Cousins peppered Jefferson with a season-high 13 targets in Green Bay on Sunday, which the LSU product converted into nine grabs and 74 yards. Jefferson didn't find the end zone, but he now faces a 49ers team that has given up 11 touchdowns to receivers this year, including a whopping five on Sunday in Dallas. The Vikings' brain trust surely took notice. Earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for NFL Week 11 betting:

Christian McCaffrey (-165)

The difference between the quality of defense the 49ers will see this week compared to last week is staggering. The 49ers put up nearly 600 yards on Dallas, with McCaffrey making the team look silly with 223 total yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys have maybe the worst defense in the entire NFL, while the Vikings' D is the best in the business. But McCaffrey can beat teams in a variety of ways, and the Vikings have allowed five touchdowns to running backs this year -- all over their last six games. Bet on Week 11 NFL games with the FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets: