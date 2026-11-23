Sunday Night Football in Week 11 should be an absolute banger south of the border, with the 49ers and Vikings meeting at Estadio Azteca in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFC. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in Mexico City, a nod to how good they've been throughout the season on both sides of the ball. San Francisco receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is expected to return after missing the past two games, but the Vikings will remain without wideout Jordan Addison (thumb). Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+ plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

The Vikings haven't had much balance for most of the season, largely because of shaky quarterback play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. Enter Kirk Cousins, who balled out last week in his Vikings (re-)debut after being traded from the Raiders. This is a much stiffer test than the Packers offered in Week 10, though, and altitude should be an interesting factor here, as well, with Azteca sitting at well over 7,000 feet.

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Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Vikings +3.5

Maybe I'm the sucker here and the 49ers look incredible against a defense that has completely shut down every team they've faced. But to me this line is way too big -- Brian Flores as a defensive playcaller is 5-0 when facing off against a Kyle Shanahan offense. I don't like to back "trendz" but this isn't a bizarre trend, this is a schematic matchup trend. And the Vikings have been underrated even after adding Cousins. They were dogs against the Packers last week and won with Cousins looking awesome in his first game with his old team. I expect more of the same in a tougher matchup and think the Vikings win outright.

Sunday Night Football player props

George Kittle Over 4.5 receptions (+115)

Love, love, love this number at plus money. Kittle is the safety valve for Brock Purdy, it's a prime-time game in a foreign country and he's coming off a meh-ish game last week. I think Shanny uses Kittle over the middle a ton to alleviate the blitz, rather than leaving him in to block against the heavy pass rush the Vikings will generate. He might pile these up in the first half, honestly.

Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 receptions (-102)

Same deal here with Jefferson, or at least a similar vein, in terms of backing a guy who is an alpha receiver in a huge game in prime time. Jefferson looked to be his old self last week with Cousins under center, even if he didn't produce quite the numbers we expected. He should be able to eat in this spot, and Cousins two weeks in should feed him. I wouldn't be afraid to ladder this a little bit either, honestly. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

T.J. Hockenson (+235)

Hock is due and gets his first game back with Cousins under center after being out last week with an injury. He's a big-bodied target over the middle, and even with Fred Warner patrolling there, I think he can get loose in the red zone, where he performs at his best.

Deebo Samuel (+350)

Predicting any of these scorers for Sunday night is tough, especially against the Vikings defense. But I loved what we saw from Deebo in his return from injury last week. Kyle Shanahan moved him all over the place and did the typical Deebo stuff that he's always done. Now we're getting a crazy price on him to find the end zone. Feels like he might be sitting on a luchador mask celebration too.