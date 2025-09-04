Week 1 of the 2025 regular season ends with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North tilt on Monday Night Football. Last season, the Vikings notched a 14-3 record before getting eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Rams. Meanwhile, Chicago finished with a 5-12 record and hired Ben Johnson as its new head coach.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The Vikings are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Vikings vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Vikings vs. Bears. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bears:

Vikings vs. Bears spread Vikings -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Bears over/under 43.5 points Vikings vs. Bears money line Minnesota -122, Chicago +102



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Vikings vs. Bears:

Under 44.5 points

Last season, Chicago logged a 5-2-1 ATS record as the home team and went 2-1-1 ATS as the home underdog. The Bears made a ton of additions on both sides of the ball, which included Joe Thuney and Grady Jarrett in the trenches. They also have Ben Johnson calling the shots offensively. It also works in their favor that J.J. McCarthy is making his NFL debut on the road. The model projects the Bears (+1.5) will cover the spread in 51% of simulations on Monday.

Both teams have outstanding talent on the offensive side of the ball, but they are both having young quarterbacks under center. The Under hit in 11 of the 17 games for the Vikings in 2024, including the first three weeks of the season. It wasn't much different for Chicago, as the Under cashed 10 times for the Bears last season. As Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy navigate these offensive units under the bright lights, there could be rough patches, especially in a divisional game. The Under hits in 55% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

